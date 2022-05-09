comscore Google Pixel 6a might debut in India soon as it reportedly enters private testing
News

Google Pixel 6a has entered private testing in India, ahead of Google I/O 2022 event: Report

Mobiles

Google is expected to launch Google Pixel 6A in addition to Pixel Watch and Android 13 at Google I/O 2022 event.

Google-Pixel-6A

Google will host it’s annual Google I/O 2022 globally on May 11. At the event, the company is likely to make some hardware announcements, including Google Pixel 6a. And this time around, the company is likely to launch this Pixel handset in India as well. Also Read - Mother's Day 2022: Best tech gifts under Rs 5,000

For the unversed, the two-day Google event will take place at Shoreline Amphitheater in California. Also Read - Google Play users in Russia can no longer update or download paid apps: All you need to know

As per a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma, a new Pixel-series smartphone, expected to be Pixel 6A, is currently undergoing private testing in India. The tipster has not confirmed if the said smartphone is Pixel 6A, but chances are pretty high. Also Read - Lost your Android phone? Here’s how you can find it

Google Pixel 6A expected specifications, features

Google Pixel 6A is likely to feature a 6.2-inch FHD+ display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by its in-house Tensor chipset, just like its predecessor. The smartphone might offer up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Google Pixel 6A has been spotted on certification sites under different model numbers.

As per leaks of Pixel 6a, the phone will come with a glass rear panel that supports a dual-tone finish. Along with this, a volume rocker and power button will be provided on the right side. Google Pixel 6a is expected to measure 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm. The bottom of this phone might feature a USB Type-C port with two grilles, one for the speaker and the other for the microphone—antenna cutouts on four sides and a SIM card slot on the left frame.

The smartphone is expected to run on Android 12 out of the box but might get Android 13 eventually.

The upcoming Google smartphone might house a 4,5000mAh battery that supports 20W+ fast charging. This time, the Google Pixel smartphone is likely to come with support for facial recognition, a feature that is quite common in smartphones these days.

In addition to Pixel 6a, Google is also expected to announce Android 13 and Pixel Watch at the upcoming event.

  • Published Date: May 9, 2022 12:11 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 9, 2022 12:13 PM IST

