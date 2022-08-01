Google Pixel 6a can be unlocked by any fingerprint, say some users

Google recently launched Pixel 6a smartphone in multiple countries a few days back and now some buyers have noticed that any fingerprint is able to unlock their new phones in a rather worrying security lapse by Google. According to 9To5Google, last week, two reports emerged about the Pixel 6a‘s under-display fingerprint sensor (UDFPS) allowing anybody to unlock it. This includes people that did not register their fingerprints ahead of time. Now there are, so far, six additional reports of this occurring. They range from being able to unlock with a different finger that was not registered to being able to unlock another person’s Pixel 6a, the report said. Also Read - Google Pixel 6A, Google Pixel Buds Pro first sale today: Check price, offers, specifications

Notable reviewer Geekyranjit, in a tweet, said, “Looks like Google did a poor job of testing the Pixel 6a … just like the Pixel 6 and the 6 Pro that had tons of issues. Here on the Pixel 6a after this I can’t trust the fingerprint scanner on this device as of now”. Currently, the cause of the problem remains unknown and it is unclear if a new update will resolve the issue or whether there is a deeper hardware problem on affected phones. Also Read - You can turn your Google Pixel 6A into a Ninja Turtle: Here’s what you need to do

Google Pixel 6a Price

The Pixel 6a has been priced at Rs 43,999 and it has been launched in a single variant. The Google Pixel 6A will be sold with 6GB RAM and 128GB RAM. The phone is offered in two colours: Chalk and Charcoal. Also Read - Google Pixel 6A alternatives: Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, iPhone SE 2022, and more

Bank offer on Pixel 6a

Pixel 6a is being offered with a Rs 4,000 discount on Axis Bank Credit and Debit Card Transactions. With this discount in place, the phone can be purchased for an amount of Rs 39,999. The phone can be purchased with EMI starting from Rs 1,504 per month. Flipkart is also offering cash on delivery in most locations in India.

Pixel 6a Specifications

The Pixel 6a comes with a 6.14-inch OLED FullHD+ display. The device is powered by the Google Tensor and it comes with a 12-megapixel dual-camera. The front camera comes with an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The phone will get a 4410 mAh battery. However, the company won’t be providing the charging brick along with the phone. The Pixel 6A will get an in-display fingerprint sensor.