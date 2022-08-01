comscore Google Pixel 6a can be unlocked by any fingerprint, say some users
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Google Pixel 6a Can Be Unlocked By Any Fingerprint Say Some Users Details Here
News

Google Pixel 6a can be unlocked by any fingerprint, say some users: Details here

Mobiles

The Google Pixel 6a has been priced at Rs 43,999 and it has been launched in a single variant.

Pixel 6A

Google Pixel 6a can be unlocked by any fingerprint, say some users: Details here

Google recently launched Pixel 6a smartphone in multiple countries a few days back and now some buyers have noticed that any fingerprint is able to unlock their new phones in a rather worrying security lapse by Google. According to 9To5Google, last week, two reports emerged about the Pixel 6a‘s under-display fingerprint sensor (UDFPS) allowing anybody to unlock it. This includes people that did not register their fingerprints ahead of time. Now there are, so far, six additional reports of this occurring. They range from being able to unlock with a different finger that was not registered to being able to unlock another person’s Pixel 6a, the report said. Also Read - Google Pixel 6A, Google Pixel Buds Pro first sale today: Check price, offers, specifications

Notable reviewer Geekyranjit, in a tweet, said, “Looks like Google did a poor job of testing the Pixel 6a … just like the Pixel 6 and the 6 Pro that had tons of issues. Here on the Pixel 6a after this I can’t trust the fingerprint scanner on this device as of now”. Currently, the cause of the problem remains unknown and it is unclear if a new update will resolve the issue or whether there is a deeper hardware problem on affected phones. Also Read - You can turn your Google Pixel 6A into a Ninja Turtle: Here’s what you need to do

Google Pixel 6a Price

The Pixel 6a has been priced at Rs 43,999 and it has been launched in a single variant. The Google Pixel 6A will be sold with 6GB RAM and 128GB RAM. The phone is offered in two colours: Chalk and Charcoal. Also Read - Google Pixel 6A alternatives: Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, iPhone SE 2022, and more

Bank offer on Pixel 6a

Pixel 6a is being offered with a Rs 4,000 discount on Axis Bank Credit and Debit Card Transactions. With this discount in place, the phone can be purchased for an amount of Rs 39,999. The phone can be purchased with EMI starting from Rs 1,504 per month. Flipkart is also offering cash on delivery in most locations in India.

Pixel 6a Specifications

The Pixel 6a comes with a 6.14-inch OLED FullHD+ display. The device is powered by the Google Tensor and it comes with a 12-megapixel dual-camera. The front camera comes with an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The phone will get a 4410 mAh battery. However, the company won’t be providing the charging brick along with the phone. The Pixel 6A will get an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 1, 2022 1:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

YouTube tips that will make your experience much better
Photo Gallery
YouTube tips that will make your experience much better
Royal Enfield bikes under Rs 2 lakh: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and new gen Bullet 350 to launch this week

automobile

Royal Enfield bikes under Rs 2 lakh: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and new gen Bullet 350 to launch this week

BGMI players, Krafton has a message for you and it's good news

Gaming

BGMI players, Krafton has a message for you and it's good news

Top smartphones launching in August 2022

Photo Gallery

Top smartphones launching in August 2022

Samsung's new 'Repair Mode' will keep your data secure while it is in for repair

News

Samsung's new 'Repair Mode' will keep your data secure while it is in for repair

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Pixel 6a can be unlocked by any fingerprint, say some users

Realme to launch new 5G smartphone priced in range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000

Royal Enfield bikes under Rs 2 lakh: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and new gen Bullet 350 to launch this week

BGMI players, Krafton has a message for you and it's good news

Samsung's new 'Repair Mode' will keep your data secure while it is in for repair

HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram

PC Guide: 7 Things to do before using your new PC

BGMI is not the first, here are all apps India has banned earlier

Meta is about to change how you measure time: Here s why you should care

BGMI Banned: Impact of BGMI ban on eSports in India

Related Topics

Latest Videos

ITR filing date missed, get ready to pay ₹5000 as the Penalty.

News

ITR filing date missed, get ready to pay ₹5000 as the Penalty.
#HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram, Watch Video

Features

#HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram, Watch Video
iQOO 9T Price and Features leaked Ahead of its Launch On 2nd Aug 2022

News

iQOO 9T Price and Features leaked Ahead of its Launch On 2nd Aug 2022
INFINIX SMART 6 Plus UNBOXING : SUPER-BUDGET Smartphone Launched

Hands On

INFINIX SMART 6 Plus UNBOXING : SUPER-BUDGET Smartphone Launched

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999