News

Google Pixel 6a could be unofficially supporting 90Hz refresh rate

Mobiles

Google Pixel 6a may be supporting a 90Hz refresh rate. Obviously, it doesn't support it officially but there's a way to unlock a higher refresh rate.

Google Pixel 6a 9

Google launched the Pixel 6a recently in India and it comes with impressive cameras and hardware. Despite having good hardware, the smartphone only supports a 60Hz refresh rate unlike its siblings, which have up to 120Hz refresh rate support. Also Read - New Google Pixel 6a update will let you install your choice of Android software

Considering that the device which costs over Rs 40,000 in India has a standard 60Hz refresh rate panel, a large number of buyers appear to have gone for some other phone in this price range, mainly because other phones in this range offer 120Hz or even 144Hz refresh rate. Google Pixel 6a 90Hz Also Read - Google Pixel 6a can be unlocked by any fingerprint, say some users: Details here

Now, however, a Developer on Twitter shared a picture of the Google Pixel 6a running on a 90Hz refresh rate, which appears to have set all the eyes back to the Pixel 6a. The Developer Nathan was able to unlock the 90Hz refresh rate option on the Pixel 6a with some tweaks. Also Read - Google Pixel 6A, Google Pixel Buds Pro first sale today: Check price, offers, specifications

He didn’t reveal how he did it, but thankfully, Mishal Rehman from Esper tried it and confirmed that it’s working with a help of a modified display driver. With the modified display driver, the Pixel 6a’s display was able to run at 2400 x 1080 pixels at a 90Hz refresh rate by using the “Smooth display” option.

While the 90Hz refresh rate was confirmed to be working by Reham, he also warned Pixel fans that installing this display mod may bring several problems. Users may face a black screen and a green tint on the display. Also, the refresh rate mode switching will not be seamless. He further stated that there’s no confirmation that whether this works by overclocking or does the screen actually supports 90Hz.

Moreover, Nather as well revealed that there’s no confirmation whether this mod may cause any sort of panel damage. The only way of knowing it is if the company confirms the same.

Having said that, if you are using a Google Pixel 6a or were planning to get one, don’t get too excited for now.

The Google Pixel 6a is available in India for Rs 43,999. It comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has a 12.2MP + 12MP dual rear camera setup and an 8MP selfie shooter. It is powered by the Google Tensor chipset based on the 5nm node. The device packs a 4,410mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. It boots on Android 12 OS out of the box.

  • Published Date: August 12, 2022 4:07 PM IST

