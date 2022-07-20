Google Pixel 6A was announced a few months back in the global markets. However, it is yet to launch in the Indian region. Now after several rumors, a specific date has been revealed and the smartphone is said to launch earlier than expected. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a is tipped to be priced at Rs 37,999 in India

Google Pixel 6a India launch date

According to the tipster Sahil Karoul, the Google Pixel 6A will launch in India as early as tomorrow i.e. July 21 (Thursday). This is way early than the expected timeline of the end of July. Also Read - This Android malware was caught stealing money from Play Store apps: Check list here

Google Pixel 6a Price in India

Furthermore, the tipster has revealed the box price of the smartphone. The Google Pixel 6a’s box price is said to be Rs. 43,999. Since this is the box price, the sales price of the smartphone is expected to be under Rs. 40,000. We speculate the device to cost either Rs. 36,999 or Rs. 37,999 in India. Also Read - How to restore deleted files in Google Drive: Step-by-step guide

While this pricing seems enticing, do take it with a grain of salt as the company is yet to confirm the same. The same goes for the launch date. It appears that Google will quietly make the Pixel 6a available in the Indian market.

Upon release, the smartphone will rival the newly launched Nothing Phone (1) that retails for Rs. 31,999 in India. It also has competition from other Chinese devices like the Realme GT Neo 3, OnePlus 10R, Motorola Edge 30, and others.

Specifications of the Pixel 6a

Coming to the specs, the smartphone will likely come with a compact form factor. It is expected to feature a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display. Unlike the competition, it will have a standard 60Hz refresh rate panel. The screen will have HDR support and feature Always-On-Display technology. The screen will also have Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

One of the highlighting factors of the phone will be its cameras. Although it will only have a dual camera setup comprising 12.2MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, it is expected to offer better cameras than the competition. On the front, it will have an 8MP selfie snapper.

At the helm, it will be powered by Google’s in-house Tensor chipset paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It will pack a 4,306mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The smartphone will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box and have support for up to three software and two security updates.