comscore Google Pixel 6A tipped to launch tomorrow: Check price, specs, availability
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Google Pixel 6a Could Launch Tomorrow Heres What To Expect
News

Google Pixel 6A could launch tomorrow: Here's what to expect

Mobiles

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 6a tomorrow in the Indian market. The smartphone will be succeeding the Pixel 4a in India and will offer better specs.

Google Pixel 6a 9

Google Pixel 6A was announced a few months back in the global markets. However, it is yet to launch in the Indian region. Now after several rumors, a specific date has been revealed and the smartphone is said to launch earlier than expected. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a is tipped to be priced at Rs 37,999 in India

Google Pixel 6a India launch date

According to the tipster Sahil Karoul, the Google Pixel 6A will launch in India as early as tomorrow i.e. July 21 (Thursday). This is way early than the expected timeline of the end of July. Also Read - This Android malware was caught stealing money from Play Store apps: Check list here

Google Pixel 6a Price in India

Furthermore, the tipster has revealed the box price of the smartphone. The Google Pixel 6a’s box price is said to be Rs. 43,999. Since this is the box price, the sales price of the smartphone is expected to be under Rs. 40,000. We speculate the device to cost either Rs. 36,999 or Rs. 37,999 in India. Also Read - How to restore deleted files in Google Drive: Step-by-step guide

While this pricing seems enticing, do take it with a grain of salt as the company is yet to confirm the same. The same goes for the launch date. It appears that Google will quietly make the Pixel 6a available in the Indian market.

Upon release, the smartphone will rival the newly launched Nothing Phone (1) that retails for Rs. 31,999 in India. It also has competition from other Chinese devices like the Realme GT Neo 3, OnePlus 10R, Motorola Edge 30, and others.

Specifications of the Pixel 6a

Coming to the specs, the smartphone will likely come with a compact form factor. It is expected to feature a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display. Unlike the competition, it will have a standard 60Hz refresh rate panel. The screen will have HDR support and feature Always-On-Display technology. The screen will also have Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Google Pixel 6a

One of the highlighting factors of the phone will be its cameras. Although it will only have a dual camera setup comprising 12.2MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, it is expected to offer better cameras than the competition. On the front, it will have an 8MP selfie snapper.

At the helm, it will be powered by Google’s in-house Tensor chipset paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It will pack a 4,306mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The smartphone will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box and have support for up to three software and two security updates.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 20, 2022 1:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Amazon updates Prime Video UI with "Top 10", Sports menu and more
Apps
Amazon updates Prime Video UI with "Top 10", Sports menu and more
This country bans Chromebooks and Google Workspace in schools over data transfer risks

News

This country bans Chromebooks and Google Workspace in schools over data transfer risks

New Xbox Game Pass July List is here: All free games

Photo Gallery

New Xbox Game Pass July List is here: All free games

Citroen C3 launched in India at Rs 5.71 lakh, bookings open

automobile

Citroen C3 launched in India at Rs 5.71 lakh, bookings open

Apple to pay $50 million to settle butterfly keyboard lawsuit

Mobiles

Apple to pay $50 million to settle butterfly keyboard lawsuit

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Pixel 6A could launch tomorrow: All details here

Redmi K50i with Dolby Vision display, Dimensity 8100 chip launched

This country bans Chromebooks and Google Workspace in schools over data transfer risks

Amazon updates Prime Video UI with "Top 10", Sports menu and more

Citroen C3 launched in India at Rs 5.71 lakh, bookings open

Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earbuds Launched Starting at Rs 10,999, Check out the Unboxing and First look of the premium segment earbuds

Hands On

Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earbuds Launched Starting at Rs 10,999, Check out the Unboxing and First look of the premium segment earbuds
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Leaked Date Out for Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Leaked Date Out for Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4
oppo Reno 8 Pro Launched In India, Check out its First Look and Unboxing Video

Hands On

oppo Reno 8 Pro Launched In India, Check out its First Look and Unboxing Video
TECNO Spark 9 Revealed ahead of its official Launch, Know its Specifications and Details in this video

News

TECNO Spark 9 Revealed ahead of its official Launch, Know its Specifications and Details in this video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999