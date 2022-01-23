comscore Google Pixel 6a and the first Pixel smartwatch could launch on the same day
As per the tipster, Max Jambor, Google's next budget smartphone Pixel 6a could debut sometime in May.

google pixel 6a

Image: OnLeaks

Google Pixel 6a might join the Pixel 6 duo soon. As per the tipster, Max Jambor, the Silicon Valley giant could launch the upcoming Pixel phone as early as May. Also Read - Google rolls out major update to 2 billion Chrome users, fixes critical bugs

According to Jambor the Pixel 6a is set to debut sometime in May 2022, which means that the upcoming Pixel phone will release at a much earlier date than the previous Pixel series timeline. While the tipster didn’t mention a date, reports in the past suggested the Pixel 6a launch on May 26. Also Read - Delhi Police sends notice to Clubhouse, Google over targeting Muslim women in a group chat

Google Pixel 6a specifications (rumoured)

Reports suggest that the upcoming Pixel 6a might have a similar design as the new Pixel 6 series with camera modules placed at a horizontal strip and a triple-tone colour scheme on the rear side. Rumours indicate that the phone could be the first affordable one from Google’s inventory to ditch an audio jack. Also Read - Google Play Games arrives on Windows PCs: Check PC requirements, games list

The phone is expected to get a 6.2-inch OLED display. It could have Google’s in-house Tensor GS101 chipset on board. The same silicon sits under the vanilla Pixel 6 phone. The Pixel 6a will likely get at least 8GB of RAM. On the camera front, it is tipped to get a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an ultra-wide sensor. The phone might equip an 8-megapixel camera upfront.

Tipsters suggest the Pixel 6a will flaunt a glass back and measure a dimension of 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm. Google is also rumoured to bring its first smartwatch around the same time. Noted leakster Jon Prosser in a recent tweet revealed the Pixel smartwatch to debut on May 26. He even shared an alleged image of the Google Pixel smartwatch that showed the gadget feature a sleek round dial tied in three colourful straps- Blue, Orange, and Grey. The design somewhat reiterates Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 2, although the latter has a slightly thick body. While the tipster gave a tentative launch date, he did mention Google’s tendency of pushing dates and that the same might happen with their new products.

  Published Date: January 23, 2022 5:37 PM IST

Best Sellers