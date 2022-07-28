Google Pixel 6a Google Pixel Buds Pro First Sale Today Check Offers Price Other Details

Google Pixel 6A will be going on its first sale in India today. Alongside the Google smartphone, the Pixel Buds Pro true wire stereo (TWS) will also be going on its first sale today. The sale will be going live on Flipkart on July 28. The new smartphone and TWS were launched earlier last week. The new Google Pixel 6A will be taking on some of the mid-range premium devices from the likes of OnePlus, Realme and Xiaomi. Also Read - Apple products will get big discounts in China between July 29 to August 1

Google Pixel 6A will be selling at a price of Rs 43,999 for the single 6GB RAM variant with 128GB of internal storage. The company is selling the phone in three colour variants namely: Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage. Also Read - iPhone 14 may launch on September 13 along with 3 new Apple watches and AirPods Pro 2: Details here

The Pixel Buds Pro has been priced at Rs 19,990 and they will be competing with Apple Airpods Pro. The earbuds can be purchased in a total of four different colours which includes: Charcoal, Coral, Fog, and Lemongrass Also Read - Govt has a warning for all Apple Watch owners: Check details here

Google Pixel 6A Flipkart offers

Buyers can get Rs 2,250 instant discount on Flipkart for the Google Pixel 6a for buyers using Axis Bank Cards. The e-commerce website is offering the a Rs 1,000 cashback for Kotak credit card holders as well.

In terms of exchange, you can avail a maximum exchange value of Rs 19,000. Google is also offering the Nest Hub Gen 2, Pixel Buds A series or the Fitbit Inspire 2 for Rs 4,999 with the Pixel 6A. You can also get free YouTube Premium and Google One subscription for three months.

Pixel 6A Specifications

The Pixel 6A comes with a 6.14-inch OLED FullHD+ display. The device is powered by the Google Tensor and it comes with a 12-megapixel dual-camera. The front camera comes with an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The phone will get a 4410 mAh battery. However, the company won’t be providing the charging brick along with the phone. The Pixel 6A will get an in-display fingerprint sensor.