Google Pixel 6a India launch date leaked

Google Pixel 6a launch in India may take place on Thursday, July 21. The affordable version of the Google Pixel 6 was announced at the Google I/O earlier this year. Since Google skipped the launch of several Pixel phones after the Pixel 4a, the Pixel 6a is more likely to arrive in India. Google has not made an announcement about the Pixel 6a launch in India, but it has reportedly showed up on some shopping websites. Also Read - Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro available for purchase on Amazon India: Check details