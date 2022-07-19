comscore Google Pixel 6a India launch date leaked
News

Google Pixel 6a India launch date leaked

Mobiles

Google Pixel 6a launch in India may take place on Thursday, July 21. The affordable version of the Google Pixel 6 was announced at the Google I/O earlier this year. Since Google skipped the launch of

Google pixel 6A

Google Pixel 6a was previously leaked to come with an MRP of Rs 43,999.

Google Pixel 6a launch in India may take place on Thursday, July 21. The affordable version of the Google Pixel 6 was announced at the Google I/O earlier this year. Since Google skipped the launch of several Pixel phones after the Pixel 4a, the Pixel 6a is more likely to arrive in India. Google has not made an announcement about the Pixel 6a launch in India, but it has reportedly showed up on some shopping websites. Also Read - Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro available for purchase on Amazon India: Check details

Also Read - Google releases Android 12L Beta 1: Eligible devices, what's new and more

Also Read - Google's new Tensor silicon tops the chart in GPU benchmarks?
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 19, 2022 3:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

JBL Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds launched in India: Check price, specs
Wearables
JBL Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds launched in India: Check price, specs
Apple iPhone 14 eSIM-only models may be sold in some markets only

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 eSIM-only models may be sold in some markets only

EVeium launches three electric scooters Cosmo, Comet and Czar

automobile

EVeium launches three electric scooters Cosmo, Comet and Czar

Instagram users will soon be able to shop and pay right from the DMs

Apps

Instagram users will soon be able to shop and pay right from the DMs

Redmi K50i to launch tomorrow at 12pm: How to watch it live

Mobiles

Redmi K50i to launch tomorrow at 12pm: How to watch it live

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Pixel 6a India launch date leaked

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Leaked Date Out

Apple iPhone 14 eSIM-only models may be sold in some markets only

EVeium launches three electric scooters Cosmo, Comet and Czar

Instagram users will soon be able to shop and pay right from the DMs

Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Leaked Date Out for Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Leaked Date Out for Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4
oppo Reno 8 Pro Launched In India, Check out its First Look and Unboxing Video

Hands On

oppo Reno 8 Pro Launched In India, Check out its First Look and Unboxing Video
TECNO Spark 9 Revealed ahead of its official Launch, Know its Specifications and Details in this video

News

TECNO Spark 9 Revealed ahead of its official Launch, Know its Specifications and Details in this video
WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999