Google Pixel 6a launch in India may take place on Thursday, July 21. The affordable version of the Google Pixel 6 was announced at the Google I/O earlier this year. Since Google skipped the launch of several Pixel phones after the Pixel 4a, the Pixel 6a is more likely to arrive in India. Google has not made an announcement about the Pixel 6a launch in India, but it has reportedly showed up on some shopping websites. Also Read - Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro available for purchase on Amazon India: Check detailsAlso Read - Google releases Android 12L Beta 1: Eligible devices, what's new and more Also Read - Google's new Tensor silicon tops the chart in GPU benchmarks?
Google Pixel 6a India launch date leaked
Google Pixel 6a launch in India may take place on Thursday, July 21. The affordable version of the Google Pixel 6 was announced at the Google I/O earlier this year. Since Google skipped the launch of
Google Pixel 6a was previously leaked to come with an MRP of Rs 43,999.
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
Most Popular
Latest Videos
new arrivals in indiaMore New Mobiles