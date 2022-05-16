comscore Here's how much Google Pixel 6a will cost in India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Google Pixel 6a Is Coming To India Soon Heres How Much It May Cost
News

Google Pixel 6a is coming to India soon, Here's how much it may cost

Mobiles

The new Pixel device comes with a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display, a 12.2MP primary camera at the back powered by a 4,306mAh battery.

pixel 6a

After mocking Apple, Google drops 3.5 mm headphone jack in Pixel 6a

Google, at its annual developers’ conference, Google I/O 2022, launched its next-gen mid budget — Pixel 6a and now tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed that the the smartphone will be close to Rs 40,0000 in India and it will be available soon trough Flipkart. Also Read - India’s tablet market registers 68% YoY growth, Lenovo leads followed by Apple

The new Pixel device comes with a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display, a 12.2MP primary camera at the back powered by a 4,306mAh battery. Also Read - Motorola Razr 3 may come with larger screen and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

In a tweet from its Google India Twitter handle, the company said, “We’re so thrilled to announce that the Pixel 6a is coming to India later this year,” confirming that the phone will arrive in India soon. Also Read - Google to remove nearly 900K abandoned apps from Play Store: Report 

The Pixel 6a comes with the design elements as the ones available in the Pixel 6 series smartphones that was launched last year. It includes a plastic back and a metallic frame that is coupled with the horizontally placed camera bar that stretches across the back. The phone comes in Chalk, Charcoal and Sage colour variants. Coming to the display, the Pixel 6a comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a screen refresh rate of 60Hz, 1080p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

In terms of performance, the newly announced Pixel 6a smartphone is powered by the company’s Tensor chipset that is also available in its Pixel 6-series smartphones. This chipset is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. The phone also has Google’s Titan M2 chip for added security and it runs Android 12 OS. However, Google said that Pixel 6A will be one of the first smartphones to receive the company’s Android 13 OS.

On the camera front, the Pixel 6a sports a dual-rear camera setup, which includes a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, it gets an 8MP camera. Coming to the battery, the Pixel 6A is backed by a 4,410mAh battery, which the company says can last for up to 72 hours when in the Extreme Battery Saver mode.

The phone costs $449 in the US, which roughly translates to Rs 34,834. It remains to be how competitively the phone is priced in India.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 16, 2022 11:52 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

India tablet market grows 68% YoY in Q1 2022
News
India tablet market grows 68% YoY in Q1 2022
Motorola Razr 3 key specifications revealed ahead of launch

Mobiles

Motorola Razr 3 key specifications revealed ahead of launch

Oppo Pad Air key specs, price revealed ahead of official launch

Mobiles

Oppo Pad Air key specs, price revealed ahead of official launch

This state s traffic police is using WhatsApp send challans

Apps

This state s traffic police is using WhatsApp send challans

Google to remove nearly 900K abandoned apps from Play Store

News

Google to remove nearly 900K abandoned apps from Play Store

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google to remove nearly 900K abandoned apps from Play Store

Here's how much Google Pixel 6a will cost in India

India tablet market grows 68% YoY in Q1 2022

Motorola Razr 3 key specifications revealed ahead of launch

Oppo Pad Air key specs, price revealed ahead of official launch

Story of the world s cheapest car: Ratan Tata reveals the idea behind Tata Nano

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

ज्यादातर Ferrari supercars का रंग लाल ही क्यों होता है? क्या आप जानते हैं इस सवाल का जवाब

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 में मिलेगा दमदार कैमरा अपग्रेड, डिटेल आई सामने

Apple की राह पर Google, Play Store से हटेंगे 9 लाख 'Inactive' ऐप्स, जानें

दिखने में काफी जोरदार है 2022 Mahindra Scorpio, लॉन्च से पहले दिखा बाहरी लुक

Elon Musk से Twitter की लीगल टीम ने की शिकायत, कहा- NDA का हुआ उल्लंघन

Latest Videos

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 2022 – First Drive Review

Reviews

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 2022 – First Drive Review
Sennheiser SPORT TWS Review: All you need to know about it

Reviews

Sennheiser SPORT TWS Review: All you need to know about it
Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone

Hands On

Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone
Asus Vivobook 15 First Look and Quick Review, Check out the video to buy or not ?

Reviews

Asus Vivobook 15 First Look and Quick Review, Check out the video to buy or not ?

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999