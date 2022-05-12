Google, at its annual developers’ conference, Google I/O 2022, launched its next-gen mid budget — Pixel 6A. Shortly after the event, the company announced that Pixel 6A will also arrive in India. Also Read - Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro showcased at the Google I/O 2022: Design, Specs, and more

In a tweet from its Google India Twitter handle, the company said, "We're so thrilled to announce that the Pixel 6a is coming to India later this year," confirming that the phone will arrive in India soon. However, the company didn't share a timeline as to when the Pixel 5A successor will be available in India. Google also didn't share details about the phone's pricing.

It is worth noting that it has been two years since Google launched a smartphone in India. Google Pixel 4A was the last Pixel smartphone that arrived in India. It arrived in India back in 2020.

Google Pixel 6A specifications

As far as features and specifications are concerned, the Pixel 6A comes with the design elements as the ones available in the Pixel 6 series smartphones that was launched last year. It includes a plastic back and a metallic frame that is coupled with the horizontally placed camera bar that stretches across the back. The phone comes in Chalk, Charcoal and Sage colour variants. Coming to the display, the Pixel 6A comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a screen refresh rate of 60Hz, 1080p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

In terms of performance, the newly announced Pixel 6A smartphone is powered by the company’s Tensor chipset that is also available in its Pixel 6-series smartphones. This chipset is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. The phone also has Google’s Titan M2 chip for added security and it runs Android 12 OS. However, Google said that Pixel 6A will be one of the first smartphones to receive the company’s Android 13 OS.

On the camera front, the Pixel 6A sports a dual-rear camera setup, which includes a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, it gets an 8MP camera. Coming to the battery, the Pixel 6A is backed by a 4,410mAh battery, which the company says can last for up to 72 hours when in the Extreme Battery Saver mode.

The phone costs $449 in the US, which roughly translates to Rs 34,834. It remains to be how competitively the phone is priced in India.