comscore Google Pixel 6A is coming to India this year: Check details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Google Pixel 6a Is Coming To India This Year All You Need To Know
News

Google Pixel 6A is coming to India this year: All you need to know

Mobiles

Google launched Pixel 6A smartphone at I/O 2022. It also confirmed that the Pixel 6A smartphone will be arriving in India later this year.

Google Pixel 6A

Image: Google

Google, at its annual developers’ conference, Google I/O 2022, launched its next-gen mid budget — Pixel 6A. Shortly after the event, the company announced that Pixel 6A will also arrive in India. Also Read - Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro showcased at the Google I/O 2022: Design, Specs, and more

In a tweet from its Google India Twitter handle, the company said, “We’re so thrilled to announce that the Pixel 6a is coming to India later this year,” confirming that the phone will arrive in India soon. However, the company didn’t share a timeline as to when the Pixel 5A successor will be available in India. Google also didn’t share details about the phone’s pricing. Also Read - Google I/O 2022: Google Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Tablet announced

It is worth noting that it has been two years since Google launched a smartphone in India. Google Pixel 4A was the last Pixel smartphone that arrived in India. It arrived in India back in 2020. Also Read - Google demoed the possible Google Glass successor at Google I/O 2022

Google Pixel 6A specifications

As far as features and specifications are concerned, the Pixel 6A comes with the design elements as the ones available in the Pixel 6 series smartphones that was launched last year. It includes a plastic back and a metallic frame that is coupled with the horizontally placed camera bar that stretches across the back. The phone comes in Chalk, Charcoal and Sage colour variants. Coming to the display, the Pixel 6A comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a screen refresh rate of 60Hz, 1080p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

In terms of performance, the newly announced Pixel 6A smartphone is powered by the company’s Tensor chipset that is also available in its Pixel 6-series smartphones. This chipset is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. The phone also has Google’s Titan M2 chip for added security and it runs Android 12 OS. However, Google said that Pixel 6A will be one of the first smartphones to receive the company’s Android 13 OS.

On the camera front, the Pixel 6A sports a dual-rear camera setup, which includes a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, it gets an 8MP camera. Coming to the battery, the Pixel 6A is backed by a 4,410mAh battery, which the company says can last for up to 72 hours when in the Extreme Battery Saver mode.

The phone costs $449 in the US, which roughly translates to Rs 34,834. It remains to be how competitively the phone is priced in India.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 12, 2022 11:21 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro showcased: All details here!
Mobiles
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro showcased: All details here!
iQOO Neo 6 with Snapdragon 870, 80W fast charging launching soon in India

Mobiles

iQOO Neo 6 with Snapdragon 870, 80W fast charging launching soon in India

Google Pixel 6A is coming to India this year

Mobiles

Google Pixel 6A is coming to India this year

Android vs iOS: Android users do 'THIS' better than iPhone users

Mobiles

Android vs iOS: Android users do 'THIS' better than iPhone users

Apex Legends Mobile releases on May 17: Here's how to sign up

Gaming

Apex Legends Mobile releases on May 17: Here's how to sign up

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro showcased: All details here!

iQOO Neo 6 with Snapdragon 870, 80W fast charging launching soon in India

Google Pixel 6A is coming to India this year

Android vs iOS: Android users do 'THIS' better than iPhone users

Apex Legends Mobile releases on May 17: Here's how to sign up

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

LIC IPO Allotment: एलआईसी आईपीओ में लगाए हैं पैसे? घर बैठे ऐसे चेक करें अलॉटमेंट स्टेटस

Android 13 में मिलेंगे ये 5 नए फीचर, यूजर एक्सपीरियंस और प्राइवेसी होगा बेहतर

iPhone 15 होगा USB-C चार्जिंग पोर्ट साथ आने वाला पहला आईफोन! सुपरफास्ट हो जाएगी चार्जिंग स्पीड

धूम मचाने आई Harley-Davidson की इलेक्ट्रिक बाइक, फुल चार्ज पर चलेगी 160 किलोमीटर

Google ने पेश किया Scene Explorer और Multi Search टूल, जानें कैसे करें इस्तेमाल

Latest Videos

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more

News

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video

News

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video
Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video

Features

Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video
How To Save Battery Life on Your iPhone, Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Features

How To Save Battery Life on Your iPhone, Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999