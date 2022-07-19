Google has confirmed to launch its Pixel Buds Pro in India on July 28. It is expected that the company will also launch Pixel 6A in India on the same day. Ahead of the launch, it is expected to be priced at Rs 37,999, revealed tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter. For the unversed, this handset debuted officially at the Google I/O 2022 which was held in May this year. Also Read - This Android malware was caught stealing money from Play Store apps: Check list here

Additionally, it was recently revealed by tipster Mukul Sharma, that a new Pixel-series smartphone, expected to be Pixel 6A, is currently undergoing private testing in India. The tipster has not confirmed if the said smartphone is Pixel 6A, but chances are pretty high.

Google Pixel 6A expected specifications, features

Google Pixel 6A is likely to feature a 6.2-inch FHD+ display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by its in-house Tensor chipset, just like its predecessor. The smartphone might offer up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Google Pixel 6A has been spotted on certification sites under different model numbers.

As per leaks of Pixel 6a, the phone will come with a glass rear panel that supports a dual-tone finish. Along with this, a volume rocker and power button will be provided on the right side. Google Pixel 6a is expected to measure 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm. The bottom of this phone might feature a USB Type-C port with two grilles, one for the speaker and the other for the microphone—antenna cutouts on four sides and a SIM card slot on the left frame.

The smartphone is expected to run on Android 12 out of the box but might get Android 13 eventually.

The upcoming Google smartphone might house a 4,5000mAh battery that supports 20W+ fast charging. This time, the Google Pixel smartphone is likely to come with support for facial recognition, a feature that is quite common in smartphones these days.

In addition to Pixel 6a, Google is also expected to announce Android 13 and Pixel Watch at the upcoming event.