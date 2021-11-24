Google released its Pixel 6 flagship series in October, and the tech giant seems to be prepping to launch a toned-down version of the premium smartphone. As per reports Google Pixel 6a is said to be in the works and new reports shed some key details about the mid-range phone. The upcoming Google phone is tipped to get the in-house Tensor chip and likely have the same design as the vanilla model in the Pixel 6 series. Also Read - This six-year-old smartphone just got Android 10: Why do other OEMs abandon old devices?

Google Pixel 6a key specs revealed

As per 9to5Google, the supposed Google Pixel 6a will equip the in-house Tensor GS101 chipset, the same mobile platform that is found in the standard Pixel 6 smartphone. The rear camera placement is said to be similar to what we have seen on Google's new flagship series.

Furthermore, the Pixel 6a is tipped to get dual rear camera setup with a 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor, the same sensor that Google has been using on previous Pixel flagship smartphones. The primary sensor is said to be accompanied by a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 ultra wide lens. The report also mentions the selfie camera to have an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor. The phone is speculated to get Google Assistant voice typing, Live HDR, and on-device translations.

Past leaks revealed CAD renders of the upcoming Google Pixel smartphone. The renders show off a centrally located hole-punch cutout for the front camera. The device could get a dual rear camera setup placed in an island like the one seen on the vanilla variant. The phone may likely won’t accommodate a 3.5mm audio jack but it is said to get an in-display fingerprint reader. The device is rumoured to get a 6.2-inch display. As per the unofficial renders, the Pixel 6a might get either 6GB or 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of storage. The device might have dimensions measuring 152.2×71.8×8.7mm.

On a related note, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are finally getting an upgrade on ‘At a Glance’ feature that was first teased during the annual Google I/O conference. As per the 9to5Google report, in an APK teardown, a supposed S10 version of the app shows the app having an upgraded functionality. The report further suggests Google to likely move the feature to the Android System Intelligence app.