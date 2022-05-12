Google Pixel 6a Launched With Same Tensor Soc As Pixel 6 Pro Check Price Other Details

Google has launched the new Pixel 6A at the Google I/O 2022 event. The new, more affordable Pixel device has been introduced with many features borrowed from the Pixel 6. The company has used the same Tensor chipset that is used in the Google 6 Pro. Google also showcased the new Google Pixel Watch and Google Pixel Buds Pro at the Google I/O 2022 event. The search giant also gave us a good look at the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro as well as a new Pixel Tablet as well. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a has entered private testing in India, ahead of Google I/O 2022 event: Report

Price

The Google Pixel 6A has been launched at a price of $449 (roughly Rs 35,000). The new smartphone will be available for pre-order from July 21. The phone will be available in three colours: Chalk, Charcoal and Sage. The phone’s availability in India is still not disclosed. The company’s product availability list is yet to be updated. Also Read - Google I/O 2022: Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch and Android 13 speculated to launch

Features

Google Pixel 6A has been launched with a 6.1-inch display and a dual-camera setup. The device gets a 12-megapixel primary camera and an ultra-wide-angle camera lens. The selfie camera is the same that is used in the Google Pixel 6. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch color and storage leaks ahead of the official launch

The Google Pixel 6A comes with some of the same features as the flagship series. The Google Pixel 6A will get support for Night Sight as well as support for Magic Eraser that now supports a unique colour blending technique.

The Pixel 6A will get five years of security updates. Pixel 6a will be among the first Android devices to receive the upcoming Android 13 update.

Design

Pixel 6a follows the same design language as the Pixel 6 including the camera bar with a metal frame. Similarly, it will also get the Material You design UX to personalize the look and feel of the phone.

Google Tensor SoC

The Google 6A is powered by the same chipset as the Google Pixel 6 Pro. Google claims the Pixel 6A will offer the full hardware and software experience you’d expect with Google Tensor without compromising on battery life. The company claims Pixel 6a comes with an all-day battery that can last up to 72 hours when in the Extreme Battery Saver mode. The Google Tensor, Pixel 6a shares the same security architecture as Pixel 6 Pro, including our dedicated security chip Titan M2.