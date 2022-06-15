comscore Google Pixel 6a unboxed yet again, compared to Pixel 6 Pro
News

Google Pixel 6a unboxed yet again, compared to Pixel 6 Pro

Mobiles

Google Pixel 6a has yet again arrived on the internet. The phone was spotted in an unboxing video giving away its major details even before the release.

Google Pixel 6a

Google has already announced the Pixel 6a smartphone and it is said to hit the market next month on July 28. Ahead of its debut, the phone was unboxed on TikTok earlier giving us a quick look at what to expect from the phone’s box packaging. Now, a Malaysian Youtube channel has unboxed and given a hands-on video of the smartphone. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a unboxing video appears ahead of release: Watch video

Google Pixel 6a Unboxing, Hands-on, Comparison

The new unboxing video of the Google Pixel 6a gives us a closer look at the smartphone. It can be seen from all angles possible. Also, the video compared the design of the Pixel 6a with the Pixel 6 Pro. As per the video, the horizontal camera island of the Pixel 6a is less prominent as compared to that of the Pixel 6 Pro. Also Read - Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro available for purchase on Amazon India: Check details

Google Pixel 6a Also Read - How to turn off "Hey Google" command on Pixel phones, Use Power button instead

Furthermore, the Pixel 6a is smaller, as expected and the device is made out of glossy plastic than glass. The smartphone features a punch-hole AMOLED panel that also doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner. The hands-on video also shows the software experience of the phone. The device boots on the Android 12 OS out of the box.

As per the video, its box packing will include the phone, USB Type-C cable, USB OTG adapter, SIM ejector tool, and paperwork. The phone’s Charcoal color variant was showcased in the video. Apart from this color, the phone will also arrive in the Chalk and Sage colors.

Google Pixel 6a Specifications

Other than this, the phone’s specs have already been revealed. The Google Pixel 6a will be the company’s cheaper 6-series Pixel device. The phone will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The screen will have Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The phone will sport an 8MP selfie snapper and a 12MP + 12MP dual-rear camera system. One of the lenses here will be an ultra-wide unit, the main lens will have OIS support. The device will be powered by the Tensor chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It will pack a 4,410mAh battery and support 18W fast charging.

  • Published Date: June 15, 2022 3:56 PM IST

