Google Pixel 6a unboxing video appears ahead of release: Watch video

Google recently unveiled its Google Pixel 6a during this year’s Google I/O 2022 and now the smartphone’s unboxing video has been uploaded on TikTok. The TikTok video reveals the in-box content and the packaging of the Google Pixel 6a. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a is coming to India soon, Here's how much it may cost

The Google Pixel 6a retail box will include the device (of course), a USB Type-C charging cable, and, well, a charging adapter. The Google Pixel 6a has been listed also on the Facebook Marketplace by someone who is trying to sell the device from Malaysia. Also Read - After mocking Apple, Google drops 3.5 mm headphone jack in Pixel 6a

The Pixel 6a comes with the design elements as the ones available in the Pixel 6 series smartphones that was launched last year. The phone comes in Chalk, Charcoal and Sage colour variants. Coming to the display, the Pixel 6a comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a screen refresh rate of 60Hz, 1080p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Also Read - Google Pixel 6A is coming to India this year: All you need to know

In terms of performance, the newly announced Pixel 6a smartphone is powered by the company’s Tensor chipset that is also available in its Pixel 6-series smartphones. This chipset is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. The phone also has Google’s Titan M2 chip for added security and it runs Android 12 OS. However, Google said that Pixel 6A will be one of the first smartphones to receive the company’s Android 13 OS.

On the camera front, Google Pixel 6a sports a dual-rear camera setup, which includes a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, it gets an 8MP camera. Coming to the battery, the Pixel 6A is backed by a 4,410mAh battery, which the company says can last for up to 72 hours when in the Extreme Battery Saver mode.

The phone costs $449 in the US, which roughly translates to Rs 34,834. It remains to be how competitively the phone is priced in India.

In addition, an alleged Pixel 7 prototype listing also surfaced on eBay for sale. This listing was first spotted by Tipster

Mishaal Rahman on Twitter. These prototype images have revealed the design of the upcoming Pixel handset. It includes images of the front, back and edges of Pixel 7.