comscore Google Pixel 6a unboxing video appears ahead of release: Check deatils
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Google Pixel 6a Unboxing Video Appears Ahead Of Release Watch Video
News

Google Pixel 6a unboxing video appears ahead of release: Watch video

Mobiles

The Google Pixel 6a has been listed also on the Facebook Marketplace by someone who is trying to sell the device from Malaysia.

google pixel 6A bgr

Google Pixel 6a unboxing video appears ahead of release: Check details

Google recently unveiled its Google Pixel 6a during this year’s Google I/O 2022 and now the smartphone’s unboxing video has been uploaded on TikTok. The TikTok video reveals the in-box content and the packaging of the Google Pixel 6a. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a is coming to India soon, Here's how much it may cost

The Google Pixel 6a retail box will include the device (of course), a USB Type-C charging cable, and, well, a charging adapter. The Google Pixel 6a has been listed also on the Facebook Marketplace by someone who is trying to sell the device from Malaysia. Also Read - After mocking Apple, Google drops 3.5 mm headphone jack in Pixel 6a

The Pixel 6a comes with the design elements as the ones available in the Pixel 6 series smartphones that was launched last year. The phone comes in Chalk, Charcoal and Sage colour variants. Coming to the display, the Pixel 6a comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a screen refresh rate of 60Hz, 1080p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Also Read - Google Pixel 6A is coming to India this year: All you need to know

In terms of performance, the newly announced Pixel 6a smartphone is powered by the company’s Tensor chipset that is also available in its Pixel 6-series smartphones. This chipset is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. The phone also has Google’s Titan M2 chip for added security and it runs Android 12 OS. However, Google said that Pixel 6A will be one of the first smartphones to receive the company’s Android 13 OS.

On the camera front, Google Pixel 6a sports a dual-rear camera setup, which includes a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, it gets an 8MP camera. Coming to the battery, the Pixel 6A is backed by a 4,410mAh battery, which the company says can last for up to 72 hours when in the Extreme Battery Saver mode.

The phone costs $449 in the US, which roughly translates to Rs 34,834. It remains to be how competitively the phone is priced in India.

In addition, an alleged Pixel 7 prototype listing also surfaced on eBay for sale. This listing was first spotted by Tipster
Mishaal Rahman on Twitter. These prototype images have revealed the design of the upcoming Pixel handset. It includes images of the front, back and edges of Pixel 7.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 6, 2022 3:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WWDC 2022 LIVE Updates: iOS 16, watchOS 9, MacOS 12, realityOS, more
News
WWDC 2022 LIVE Updates: iOS 16, watchOS 9, MacOS 12, realityOS, more
2023 iPhone 15 will upgrade to the USB Type-C interface

Mobiles

2023 iPhone 15 will upgrade to the USB Type-C interface

More Tata EVs to hit the road as company receives biggest order of 10,000 EVs

automobile

More Tata EVs to hit the road as company receives biggest order of 10,000 EVs

WhatsApp to add another verification code to prevent fraud: Check details

Apps

WhatsApp to add another verification code to prevent fraud: Check details

Nothing Phone (1) display details tipped ahead of the official launch

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) display details tipped ahead of the official launch

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Pixel 6a unboxing video appears ahead of release: Check details

WWDC 2022 LIVE Updates: iOS 16, watchOS 9, MacOS 12, realityOS, more

2023 iPhone 15 will upgrade to the USB Type-C interface

More Tata EVs to hit the road as company receives biggest order of 10,000 EVs

WhatsApp to add another verification code to prevent fraud: Check details

What to expect at WWDC 2022

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent

Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

Smartwatches under Rs 2000

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Facebook Messenger will dedicate a calling option that will be available soon

News

Facebook Messenger will dedicate a calling option that will be available soon
Meta introduces new tools for editing Reels on Instagram and Facebook, watch video to know more

News

Meta introduces new tools for editing Reels on Instagram and Facebook, watch video to know more
Google Chrome is set to restrict notifications from

News

Google Chrome is set to restrict notifications from "disruptive" websites soon
TIKTOK Is Relaunching In India, Here's Everything you need to know

News

TIKTOK Is Relaunching In India, Here's Everything you need to know

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999