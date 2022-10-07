Google Pixel 7 goes out of stock hours after pre-orders began on Flipkart

Google Pixel 7 is now out of stock on Flipkart, hours after it went up for pre-orders in India. The Pixel 7 listing on Flipkart shows “currently out of stock” with an added message that the latest Google phone is “coming soon.” While Flipkart has not revealed the sales number for the Pixel 7, it is safe to assume the brouhaha over the Pixel 7 in India. Flipkart’s banner for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is also a strong hint that the response was solid. The message reads: “Thank you for [a] great response.” Also Read - Pixel 7 costs Rs 59,999, but Google's sweet offer will let you buy it for Rs 49,999

The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, is still available for pre-orders on Flipkart. It is likely that Flipkart will restock the Pixel 7 in India before shipping begins on October 13. The introductory offers may also be available on the second batch of the stock. Also Read - Google Pixel Watch launched in India: Check price, specs at 'Made by Google' event

Google’s fresh approach to India’s smartphone market

The new Pixel 7 phones marked the end of the long break that began when Google stopped launching its flagship phones in India. The last flagship Pixel that arrived in India was the Pixel 3. Google decided against the launch of the successor Pixel 4 series in India citing that the phone’s Soli radar sensor did not meet the guidelines for use in India. The Soli radar was responsible for the Motion Sense functionality that allowed users to open apps and perform tasks by just waving their hands before the front camera. The Pixel 5 never made it to India because of the lack of 5G infrastructure in India and neither did the Pixel 6 series.

The Pixel 7 comes with a new Tensor G2 chipset that brings a 60 percent better machine learning algorithm and 40 percent more efficiency. It has 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone runs the latest Android 13 with exclusive features such as Voice Assistant, Pixel Voice Typing, and Live Translation. It has a 50-megapixel Quad Bayer main camera with optical image stabilisation and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. For selfies, the phone has a 10.8-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole on the front. The front camera on the Pixel 7 Pro has the face unlock feature, in addition to a fingerprint sensor.