Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro launch may take place in October

Google previewed the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro right after the launch of Pixel 6a at I/O. The flagship Pixel phones usually come sometime in September or October. We already know that but the date was not clear. Until now. Popular tipster Jon Prosser has now claimed he knows when the Google Pixel 7 series would come out.

Prosser cited "very reputable sources" to say that the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available for pre-order on October 6. He added that both phones will go on pre-order the same day as the launch date, which means October 6 is when Google might reveal the Pixel 7 series. Prosser said the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available in the US starting October 13. Considering Prosser's track record — he tipped the Pixel 6 series launch date accurately, Pixel 7 might just be a little more than two months away.

Google decided to reveal the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro design at the Pixel 6a launch, so there is very little to find out there. We do not know the official specifications because that is something Google is reserving for the launch event. However, thanks to leaks, we have a pretty fair idea of what the Pixel 7 series would be like.

Leaks have suggested the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be powered by the second generation of Google’s custom Tensor chip. Samsung, according to rumours, is making the processor using the 4nm fabrication process. The Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a use the first-generation Tensor chip that is based on the 5nm process.

Separately, a prototype of the Pixel 7 Pro that was spotted recently was found to be running 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Another prototype suggested Android 13 software. Another leak claimed the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will come with 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 cameras and a Hall sensor.