comscore Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro launch may take place in October
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Google Pixel 7 Pixel 7 Pro Launch May Take Place In October
News

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro launch may take place in October

Mobiles

Google decided to reveal the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro design at the Pixel 6a launch, but it did not say anything about the launch date.

pixel7

Google previewed the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro right after the launch of Pixel 6a at I/O. The flagship Pixel phones usually come sometime in September or October. We already know that but the date was not clear. Until now. Popular tipster Jon Prosser has now claimed he knows when the Google Pixel 7 series would come out. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 prototype listed on eBay for sale, months ahead of official launch

Prosser cited “very reputable sources” to say that the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available for pre-order on October 6. He added that both phones will go on pre-order the same day as the launch date, which means October 6 is when Google might reveal the Pixel 7 series. Prosser said the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available in the US starting October 13. Considering Prosser’s track record — he tipped the Pixel 6 series launch date accurately, Pixel 7 might just be a little more than two months away. Also Read - Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro showcased at the Google I/O 2022: Design, Specs, and more

Google decided to reveal the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro design at the Pixel 6a launch, so there is very little to find out there. We do not know the official specifications because that is something Google is reserving for the launch event. However, thanks to leaks, we have a pretty fair idea of what the Pixel 7 series would be like.

Leaks have suggested the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be powered by the second generation of Google’s custom Tensor chip. Samsung, according to rumours, is making the processor using the 4nm fabrication process. The Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a use the first-generation Tensor chip that is based on the 5nm process.

Separately, a prototype of the Pixel 7 Pro that was spotted recently was found to be running 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Another prototype suggested Android 13 software. Another leak claimed the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will come with 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 cameras and a Hall sensor.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 1, 2022 9:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

BGMI ban leads to delay of big eSports tournament
Gaming
BGMI ban leads to delay of big eSports tournament
EV battery pack shipments to reach 30 million in 5 years

automobile

EV battery pack shipments to reach 30 million in 5 years

Reliance JioFi new offer: How to get Rs 1,500 cashback

Deals

Reliance JioFi new offer: How to get Rs 1,500 cashback

Jio gets biggest piece of pie in 5G spectrum auction in India

Features

Jio gets biggest piece of pie in 5G spectrum auction in India

Realme Pad X Review: Your OTT companion with a few compromises

Reviews

Realme Pad X Review: Your OTT companion with a few compromises

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro launch may take place in October

BGMI ban leads to delay of big eSports tournament

EV battery pack shipments to reach 30 million in 5 years

Reliance Jio 5G roll out in India: Company leads auction with Rs 88,078 crore bid

WhatsApp new features for amazing texting experience

Jio gets biggest piece of pie in 5G spectrum auction in India

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Smartphones Launching in August 2022

HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram

PC Guide: 7 Things to do before using your new PC

Related Topics

Latest Videos

#HowTo Block spam calls permanently on your android smartphone

Features

#HowTo Block spam calls permanently on your android smartphone
WhatsApp New Features Update: Some Cool New Features to Make your Texting Experience Amazing

News

WhatsApp New Features Update: Some Cool New Features to Make your Texting Experience Amazing
From Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 to OnePlus 10T, Check Out the Top 5 Upcoming Launches in August 2022

Features

From Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 to OnePlus 10T, Check Out the Top 5 Upcoming Launches in August 2022
TikTok to Come Up with a New Music App Soon, Spotify YouTube Music and More BEWARE

News

TikTok to Come Up with a New Music App Soon, Spotify YouTube Music and More BEWARE

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999