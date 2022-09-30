comscore Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro may bring back face unlock feature
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro may bring back face unlock feature

The Google Play Console has suggested the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro could bring back the company's once-featured face unlock functionality.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are launching finally on October 6, and it is coming to India, as well. The company has revealed pretty much everything about the upcoming Pixel phones, and whatever was left emerged to the surface through the grapevine. Not only the specifications, but we also have a fair idea of what the two phones would cost. Now, the Google Play Console has suggested the Pixel 7 series could bring back the company’s once-featured face unlock functionality. Also Read - 7 features of the Google Pixel 7 duo confirmed by the Google Play Console certification

Mishaal Rahman, who is a senior technical editor at Esper, posted two new features of the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro that he claimed to have discovered on the Google Play Console. The first one is the “biometric face unlock feature.” According to Rahman, both phones will “support some form of secure face unlock.” Google introduced face unlock on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, both using dedicated hardware for functionality. The face unlock feature was also earlier hinted at for the Pixel 6 Pro, but it never arrived. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 Pro design revealed ahead of October 6 launch: Watch video

Face unlock on Pixel

The face unlocking functionality on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro would use the front-facing camera, which will be at the centre of the top portion of the display. But since Google has stayed away from the feature on the Pixel phones launched after the Pixel 4 series, it will be interesting to see how the company manages to put a secure facial unlocking feature on the upcoming Pixel phones. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 price leaked by Amazon is good news for fans

The Pixel 2, for instance, used Phase-Detection Auto-Focus, also known as PDAF, to create a depth map of the face from the rear single camera. It is possible the same technology — however with big or small upgrades — would power the face unlocking feature on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

eSIM feature

The other interesting thing that Rahman found in the Google Play Console is support for eSIM MEP, where MEP stands for Multiple Enabled Profiles. A few earlier reports also suggested the same, but an instance in the Google Play Console confirms the presence. The eSIM MEP will be Android 13’s feature that would allow the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to support two network providers on one eSIM. Apple rolled out multiple eSIM profile functionality on the iPhones with iOS 16 recently.

  • Published Date: September 30, 2022 5:21 PM IST
