comscore Google Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch, and more to launch today: How to watch the live event
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Google Pixel 7 Pixel 7 Pro Pixel Watch And More To Launch Today How To Watch And What To Expect From The Event
News

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and more to launch today: How to watch and what to expect from the event

Mobiles

Google will take wraps off its Pixel 7 phones, a smartwatch, earbuds, and more today at the hardware event scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Highlights

  • Google will launch as many as four or more products today at its hardware event.
  • Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be the highlights.
  • New phones will go on pre-order today itself at 8:15 PM via Flipkart.
Google Pixel event

Google has scheduled a hardware event for today which will be streamed live online. The much-awaited 2022 event is expected to offer a host of new Google products including Google Pixel 7 phones, a smartwatch, and more. Let’s see how to watch the event and what to expect from it. Also Read - Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro preorders to start in India from tomorrow: Here's how to book, price and specs

How to watch Google’s hardware event today, What devices to expect

Google’s hardware event called “Made by Google ’22” will be streamed live on YouTube at 7:30 PM IST on its official channel. At the event, we will get to see the much-anticipated Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. Both will go on pre-order immediately after the launch. In India, the pre-order will start at 8:15 PM. Also Read - Google October Event 2022: Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, Pixel Watch and more to launch on October 6

Also Read - Everything we know about the Google Pixel 7 series so far

Other than smartphones, Google is also expected to launch its smartwatch and new TWS earbuds. Both will be available in the global markets. Whether the earbuds and smartwatch will be available in India is still a question, for which we will get an answer tonight. Google might as well launch some other smart products at the event apart from a smartwatch, earbuds, and two phones.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Google will launch the Pixel 7 duo with a slightly reimagined design. The Pixel 7 will feature a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, whereas, the Pixel 7 Pro will have a 6.7-inch QHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both phones will have a punch-hole panel, with the selfie camera housed in the cut-out in the top center.

The Pixel 7 will come with a 50MP + 12MP (ultra-wide) dual-rear camera system and a 10.8MP selfie camera on the front. The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, will boast a 50MP + 12MP (ultra-wide) + 48MP (telephoto) triple-rear camera system with a 10.8MP snapper on the front. There will be 4K video recording support on both, with Pro having the ability of 5x optical zoom.

The duo will be powered by the Tensor G2 chipset and have 8GB/12GB RAM of RAM. Both will have a max of 256GB onboard storage. The Pixel 7 will pack a 4,700mAh battery, whereas, the Pixel 7 Pro will have a 5,000mAh cell. There will be a 30W fast charging support. Both will have IP-rating, in-display fingerprint scanner, and eSIM MEP support. New Google phones will run on Andriod 13 out of the box.

As for the pricing, the phones are expected to cost around between $599 to $899, that said, in India, we can expect a slightly higher price as usual. So a price range of above Rs 50,000 for the Pixel 7 and above Rs 75,000 for the Pixel 7 Pro is expected.

Google Pixel Watch and more

The Google Pixel Watch will come with a circular dial having a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with up to 1000 nits of brightness. It will have Always-on display support and feature Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is expected to come powered by an Exynos chipset and have 2GB of RAM. The smartwatch will boot on Wear OS 3.5 and is expected to have 24 hours of battery life.

The smartwatch will launch in multiple colors and is rumored to cost £340 (roughly Rs 31,500).

Other than the smartwatch, Google may also launch new Pixel Buds, as revealed by the launch poster. The earbuds may come in a black-and-white color.

  • Published Date: October 6, 2022 9:38 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple to start manufacturing AirPods, Beats in India soon
Wearables
Apple to start manufacturing AirPods, Beats in India soon
Google Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, and more to launch today: How to watch the event

Mobiles

Google Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, and more to launch today: How to watch the event

Gurgaon woman tracks stolen phone by using her smartwatch

News

Gurgaon woman tracks stolen phone by using her smartwatch

Flipkart customers report order cancellations during Big Billion Days sale

News

Flipkart customers report order cancellations during Big Billion Days sale

Moto E32 is confirmed to debut in India on October 7

Mobiles

Moto E32 is confirmed to debut in India on October 7

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple to start manufacturing AirPods, Beats in India soon

Gurgaon woman tracks stolen phone by using her smartwatch

Flipkart customers report order cancellations during Big Billion Days sale

Moto E32 is confirmed to debut in India on October 7

After iPhones, Apple asks suppliers to shift some AirPods, Beats production to India: Check details

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy BUDS2 Pro Review, Worth the money ? #review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy BUDS2 Pro Review, Worth the money ? #review
Sens TWS EarBuds Review: Best Budget TWS ? Lets find out in the Video

Reviews

Sens TWS EarBuds Review: Best Budget TWS ? Lets find out in the Video
India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed

Features

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed
Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models | iPhone 13 | iPhone 12

Features

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models | iPhone 13 | iPhone 12