Google has scheduled a hardware event for today which will be streamed live online. The much-awaited 2022 event is expected to offer a host of new Google products including Google Pixel 7 phones, a smartwatch, and more. Let’s see how to watch the event and what to expect from it. Also Read - Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro preorders to start in India from tomorrow: Here's how to book, price and specs

How to watch Google’s hardware event today, What devices to expect

Google’s hardware event called “Made by Google ’22” will be streamed live on YouTube at 7:30 PM IST on its official channel. At the event, we will get to see the much-anticipated Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. Both will go on pre-order immediately after the launch. In India, the pre-order will start at 8:15 PM. Also Read - Google October Event 2022: Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, Pixel Watch and more to launch on October 6

Also Read - Everything we know about the Google Pixel 7 series so far

Other than smartphones, Google is also expected to launch its smartwatch and new TWS earbuds. Both will be available in the global markets. Whether the earbuds and smartwatch will be available in India is still a question, for which we will get an answer tonight. Google might as well launch some other smart products at the event apart from a smartwatch, earbuds, and two phones.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Google will launch the Pixel 7 duo with a slightly reimagined design. The Pixel 7 will feature a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, whereas, the Pixel 7 Pro will have a 6.7-inch QHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both phones will have a punch-hole panel, with the selfie camera housed in the cut-out in the top center.

The Pixel 7 will come with a 50MP + 12MP (ultra-wide) dual-rear camera system and a 10.8MP selfie camera on the front. The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, will boast a 50MP + 12MP (ultra-wide) + 48MP (telephoto) triple-rear camera system with a 10.8MP snapper on the front. There will be 4K video recording support on both, with Pro having the ability of 5x optical zoom.

The duo will be powered by the Tensor G2 chipset and have 8GB/12GB RAM of RAM. Both will have a max of 256GB onboard storage. The Pixel 7 will pack a 4,700mAh battery, whereas, the Pixel 7 Pro will have a 5,000mAh cell. There will be a 30W fast charging support. Both will have IP-rating, in-display fingerprint scanner, and eSIM MEP support. New Google phones will run on Andriod 13 out of the box.

As for the pricing, the phones are expected to cost around between $599 to $899, that said, in India, we can expect a slightly higher price as usual. So a price range of above Rs 50,000 for the Pixel 7 and above Rs 75,000 for the Pixel 7 Pro is expected.

Google Pixel Watch and more

The Google Pixel Watch will come with a circular dial having a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with up to 1000 nits of brightness. It will have Always-on display support and feature Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is expected to come powered by an Exynos chipset and have 2GB of RAM. The smartwatch will boot on Wear OS 3.5 and is expected to have 24 hours of battery life.

The smartwatch will launch in multiple colors and is rumored to cost £340 (roughly Rs 31,500).

Other than the smartwatch, Google may also launch new Pixel Buds, as revealed by the launch poster. The earbuds may come in a black-and-white color.