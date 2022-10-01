Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro pre-booking in India will open on the launch day

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are not only launching in the US on October 6 but they are also coming to India. Their launch in India will mark the end of the long break for Google’s flagship phones. Flipkart recently confirmed that it will once again be the exclusive seller for the upcoming Pixel phones, but it did not reveal any information about the launch or the availability. Now, Google has announced the pre-booking timeline for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, so that you can plan accordingly if you are considering buying one. Also Read - Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro may bring back face unlock feature

The pre-booking Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will become available at 9.30 pm on October 6 on Flipkart. The launch of the phones is scheduled to take place at 7.30 pm IST on October 6, so the pre-booking time will begin after the event has ended. That means we might get to know the prices for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. While rumours have suggested what the phones would cost in the US, there is no information so far about the Indian prices.

According to rumours, the Pixel 7 may cost the same as the Pixel 6, which is $599, while the Pixel 7 Pro may start at $899 in the US. Based on the Dollar-Rupee currency conversion, the Pixel 7 may cost Rs 48,900, while the Pixel 7 Pro may start at a rough price of Rs 73,400. These are the ballpark prices, and considering how Google fumbled the launch of the Pixel 6a in India by not pricing it aggressively, it will be interesting to find out the exact Pixel 7 series prices.

Google has also revealed the colour options that will be available in India. The Pixel 7 will be available in all three colours, Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow. Similarly, the Pixel 7 Pro will also come in all three shades, Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow. All the colour variants of respective Pixel phones will be priced similarly.