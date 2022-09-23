comscore Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro price leaked ahead of launch next month
Google has scheduled a launch event for Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro for October 6. Ahead of the launch, the pricing of both models has been leaked online. The leaked pricing is similar to the pricing of the Pixel 6 phones, meaning you would get more at a similar price.

Google has scheduled a launch event for Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro for October 6. Ahead of the launch, the pricing of both models has been leaked online. The leaked pricing is similar to the pricing of the Pixel 6 phones, meaning you would get more at a similar price. Also Read - Google confirms to launch Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro in India soon

Google Pixel 7 series pricing reveals that the duo could be expensive in India

A Twitter user shared pictures of the official pricing of both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones. Additionally, the color options have also been revealed. According to the leak, the Google Pixel 7 will start at $599 and will be available in three color options, namely, Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 Pro to be available for pre-booking starting October 6; alleged teaser appears on Flipkart

On the other hand, the Pixel 7 Pro will be $300 more than the vanilla model. It will be priced at $899 and will be available in Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow color options.

Do note that these are the US prices of the Pixel 7 series, fortunately, this time around, Google has planned to release its flagship Pixel phones in India.

However, do not expect a lower price. If we convert the leaked US prices to the Indian currency, the device costs Rs 48,467, which is slightly higher than the price of the Pixel 6a in India. The Pixel 6a costs Rs 43,999, however, it is now available at around Rs 30,000 in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

This hints that the Pixel 7 series will most likely be on the higher-end in India. The Pixel 7 Pro’s $899 converts to Rs 72,751. But again, the price will most likely be higher in the country. As of now, there’s no word on the official pricing of the phones in India, but we should see it next month.

The Google Pixel 7 will come with a 6.4-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7 Pro is poised to debut with a faster and larger screen, a 6.7-inch 120Hz panel. Both will be powered by the latest Google Tensor chipset and will most likely boot on the Android 13 OS out of the box.

  • Published Date: September 23, 2022 1:12 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 23, 2022 1:15 PM IST
