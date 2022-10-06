Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro prices in India are out

After a long break from launching its flagship phones in India, Google on Thursday introduced the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones in India. Touted as the iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S22 rival, the Pixel 7 Pro comes as Google’s most powerful phone in a market that previously rejected the unreasonable price of the Pixel 6a. The new Pixel 7 phones bring a faster Tensor G2 chipset, better cameras that retain natural skin tones, and a more environment-friendly design. Also Read - Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro with faster Tensor chip and better cameras launched

Before I tell you the price of the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro, here is some important information. Flipkart is the exclusive selling partner for the Pixel 7 duo. Although you may find some units on Amazon, they are not Google’s verified channel for the sales of Pixel phones in India. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available from October 13 in India. The pre-orders for the Pixel 7 smartphones are now live on Flipkart. Also Read - Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and more to launch today: How to watch and what to expect from the event

Google Pixel 7 price

The Google Pixel 7 costs Rs 59,999 in India and will be available in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colours. But you can get an introductory cashback of Rs 6,000 on Flipkart, over and above other offers. Also Read - Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro preorders to start in India from tomorrow: Here's how to book, price and specs

Google Pixel 7 Pro price

The top-end Pixel 7 price in India has been set at Rs 84,999. Its colourways include Snow, Hazel, and Obsidian. To make the deal sweeter, Flipkart will offer you a cashback of Rs 7,000 on the purchase of the Pixel 7 Pro.