Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro run out of stock on first day of Flipkart sale
News

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro run out of stock on first day of Flipkart sale

Mobiles

Even before the sale, the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro became unavailable hours after their pre-orders began on the day of launch.

pixel77pro

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro went on sale in India on October 13, i.e., today on Flipkart. And within the initial few hours of the sale, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro ran out of stock. The Pixel 7 Pro remained available for some time as soon as the sale started. So was the Pixel 7. The demand, however, was supposedly high and the stock lasted for only so much time. Even before the sale, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro became unavailable hours after their pre-orders began on the day of launch. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 first impressions: The camera prowess is back

Flipkart, the exclusive partner for selling the Pixel 7 series in India, is displaying “Sold Out,” and “This item is currently out of stock” for most pin codes. There is a good chance that Flipkart will restock the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but it is unclear when that would happen. We have reached out to Google India to enquire when restocking will happen. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 Pro quick review: A photography maverick

Also Read - Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 series will soon get 5G support in India

While it is disappointing for people who wanted to buy the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, it is a good indication that there is a demand for the Pixel 7 series. Google’s new flagship Pixel phones come after a three-year break to India, adding to the lineup that has included the company’s mainstream Pixel ‘a’ phones for a while. The last flagship Pixel series that was launched in India was the Pixel 3a, but after that, the company refrained from releasing its high-end Pixels here because of certain reasons. For instance, the Pixel 4 series couldn’t come to India because its Soli radar feature did not meet the requirements to work in the country.

Pre-ordering the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro gave buyers additional benefits. With bank card offers and exchange offers, the Pixel 7 went to its lowest at Rs 49,999 and the Pixel 7 Pro was available for as low as Rs 69,999. While it is unclear whether these offers will return after the stocks have been replenished on Flipkart, I was able to use them to shave off at least 26,000 on the price of the Pixel 7 during the brief window after the sale started earlier today.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are Google’s greatest phones by far. If you are planning to buy either, you can read the first impressions for both: Pixel 7 first impressions, Pixel 7 Pro first impressions.

  • Published Date: October 13, 2022 9:53 AM IST
