Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro showcased at the Google I/O 2022: Design, Specs, and more

At the Google I/O 2022, Google announced several changes that it's bringing to its search engine and proprietary apps. The company also introduced the much-awaited Google Pixel 6a, which was expected, but what surprised Pixel fanatics was the revelation of the forthcoming Google Pixel 7 series.

Google teased the upcoming Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at the event held in California. As you'd expect, the Pixel 7 phones have exactly the same design as what the leaked renders showcased. Both phones come with a similar form factor as the predecessor and have a dual-tone design. As per the images shared by Google, the phones appear to have Black, White, Grey, and Seafoam color options.

Also Read - Android 13 beta 2 announced at Google I/O 2022: Check details

If we go by the rumors, the series will come in Stormy Black, Sorta Seafoam, and Cloudy White color options.

Apart from sharing the design, Google didn’t reveal any major details of the Pixel 7 series. However, previous rumors did reveal some significant information.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Expected Specifications

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is rumored to come with a 6.7-inch or 6.8-inch curved display. It will be an LTPO OLED panel with Quad-HD+(1440p) resolution. This screen will have support for a 120Hz refresh rate and is expected to come with the Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Under the hood, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is expected to come with the second-generation Tenson chipset. It will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Although the fingerprint scanner on the Pixel 6 is facing several issues, the Pixel 7 will still have one. The device will boot on Android 13 out of the box. We can expect the phone to come with stereo speakers, improved cameras, and fast charging support. As for the vanilla Pixel 7, the details for it are still under wraps. But an AMOLED screen, dual cameras, and a Tensor chipset are expected to be some of the highlights of the Pixel 7.

Regarding the launch date, Google revealed that the Pixel 7 series will be available later this fall. So, there are still a couple of months until we see the Google flagship phones on shelves in the market. Unfortunately, the odds of the Pixel 7 series coming to India are high.