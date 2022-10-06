Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro with faster Tensor chip and better cameras launched

Google has launched the Pixel 7 series after months of teasers that left very little to the imagination. Over the years, the Pixel phones have prioritised the pure Android experience and computational photography that sets them apart from their rivals. But last year, Google jumped on the bandwagon to introduce its first custom chipset called Tensor. The second generation of that chip is called the Tensor G2 and it powers the brand-new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro borrow the design of their prequels but are more polished, while better features and specifications bring Google closer in its battle against Apple and Samsung. Also Read - Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and more to launch today: How to watch and what to expect from the event

At the Made by Google event, the tech giant said the Pixel 7 phones now feature Zirconia-blasted aluminium that makes them not only more robust but also more elegant. Google had already revealed the Pixel 7 will be available in Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel colours, while the colourways for the Pixel 7 Pro include Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow. While ensuring the design remains aligned with the current trend, Google also said it has set a goal of zero-emission carbon production by 2030. The entire Pixel lineup launched today is made of recycled aluminium, Google said. Also Read - Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro preorders to start in India from tomorrow: Here's how to book, price and specs

The new Tensor G2 chip makes the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Google’s most powerful phones yet. Google touted that the Pixel 7 duo come with stringent privacy standards, ensured by the company’s Titan M2 chip. Google’s Protected Computing will ensure how personal data is processed to allow users to have better control over their data. So, the features such as Live Translation happen on-device without personalisation, so no data is transferred to the servers and is stored on Google servers. Also Read - Google October Event 2022: Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, Pixel Watch and more to launch on October 6

But for browsing the internet, where data needs to be relayed, Google has introduced its first private VPN by Google One service for better anonymity on the internet. This is similar to Apple’s Private Relay, which was announced with iOS 15. Google will also roll out a new “security and privacy” dashboard to let users manage what is happening on their Pixel phones in terms of privacy. This feature will be available to Pixel phones first and other devices later.

Since Pixel phones are the epitome of Android, Google is making them more exclusive with new Pixel Drops, which will make Pixel phones eligible for the latest updates that will drop very frequently during a certain Android version cycle. It will allow five years of updates, much like security updates.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro price

The Pixel 7 will be available at $599, while the Pixel 7 Pro goes for a starting price of $899 in the US. After a long time, the Pixel flagship phones will also be available in India. The India prices are not out yet.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro specifications

Google Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch AMOLED display, while the more expensive Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 10-120Hz variable refresh rate. The Pixel 7 offers up to 72 hours of battery with the new extreme saver mode, and its cameras now offer better nighttime selfies. The telephoto and ultrawide cameras have also been upgraded. The Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 are powered by the Tensor G2 chip that offers 60 percent better machine learning and 20 percent more efficiency for power consumption. Google says the Pixel 7 Pro is the best phone for calling, photography, and voice recognition.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro finally bring back Google’s face unlock biometric method that first debuted on the Pixel 4 series and died after it. Google said the front camera has a face recognition system that works securely. Oh, and the fingerprint sensor is still there. The phones also have the Pixel Call Assist feature available exclusively. Android’s Rich Communication Services, better known as RCS, made a visit on the stage as a jibe against Apple’s highly-closed iMessage ecosystem. The Pixel phones also feature Pixel Voice Typing and Voice Assistance features, including the feature that would transcribe voice notes sent inside chat apps without needing you to listen to them.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro cameras

Google has always boasted of its computational photography features on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and this time the company is banking on inclusivity. The new Pixel 7 duo can retain the true colour of the skin, so people with darker skins — such as those of South Asian and African communities — will get natural colours in photos. Google is using Real Tone feature to ensure inclusivity in colour tones in Pixel photos.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro also bring Face Unblur, a new exclusive feature available through Google Photos to only these two phones. It will unblur photos entirely, so taking photos of your kids who can’t stay idle for a minute won’t be a hassle anymore. This feature will also unblur photos not taken using the Pixel 7 duo, but only on the Pixel 7 phones. With Magic Eraser, Google will let you touch up your old photos.

Google is also launching what it calls Cinematic Blur, which brings bokeh to video and photos depending on the subjects in it. The blur has depth in photos and videos, making them look more like a movie. If it sounds familiar, you know what Apple launched with the iPhone 13. It is called Cinematic Mode, which shifts focus according to people’s actions in a scene. The Pixel phones also have speech enhancement and 4K 60fps support. The Night Sight feature is now twice as fast and can click crisper photos, backed by the new Tensor G2 chip.

The Pixel 7 duo can zoom more than ever, with Google claiming it is the same quality as a DSLR. The Pixel 7 duo uses machine learning and hardware to make zoom work at any magnification. What is really happening is software optimisation, because the optical zoom is still capped at 2X. Beyond 2X and below 5X, the Pixel 7 duo will use the Tensor G2 chip and telephoto sensor to sharpen the image that will look better than what other cameras can click.