Google Pixel 7 price leaked by Amazon is good news for fans

Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 are just around the corner, which means it is also the time for last-minute rumours to pour in. Google did not leave much about the upcoming phones under the wraps when it revealed them at the I/O earlier this year, and even over the past weeks, the teasers have confirmed one too many things about the Pixel 7 series. But the price remained anyone's guesswork until earlier this week when an Amazon slipup kind of revealed the Pixel 7 price.

According to Brandon Lee on Twitter, Amazon briefly listed the Google Pixel 7 in the US, revealing its price and hinting at the release date. Ever since Google confirmed the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, a round of rumours hinted that the upcoming phones are small iterations over the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. And because of that, speculation was that the price of the upcoming flagship Pixel phones would be the same as the previous generation. Amazon's listing just confirmed that.

Google Pixel 7 price

According to the listing on Amazon, the Pixel 7 could come at a price of $599 for the 128GB storage model. It is the same price as the Pixel 6, which means Google is likely not asking for any premium for the new generation. Amazon pulled the listing shortly after it realised it goofed up, but the Pixel 7 is still a part of the Amazon search, per a report by 9to5Google.

Besides the price, which is good news for Pixel fans, the Amazon listing also revealed the shipping date for the Pixel 7. The next Pixel phone could start being fully available from October 13 in at least the US. This listing on Amazon pertains to the US market, so there is no clarity on when Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro would arrive in India. But whenever they do, Flipkart will exclusively sell them. The shipping date in the US is just one week after the launch, which is slated to take place on October 6.