comscore Google Pixel 7 Pro specs leaked online, ahead of the October 7 launch event: Check details
News

Google Pixel 7 Pro leak hints at 50MP triple rear camera setup, 30W fast charging and more

Mobiles

Google Pixel 7 Pro is rumoured to come with a 120Hz refresh rate display, 12GB RAM, 50MP triple rear camera setup and more.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google is set to launch Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and its first-ever Pixel Watch globally on October 7. Ahead of the launch, the tech giant has announced that the two handsets will also debut in India. Tipster Mukul Sharma has further shared a detailed specification sheet of the upcoming Google Pixel 7 Pro. Notably, the India launch date has not been announced yet, however, the company is expected to launch it on October 7. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 series likely to cost the same as Pixel 6 series

Google Pixel 7 Pro expected specifications

As per the tipster, Google Pixel 7 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution. It is tipped to come with a 120Hz refresh rate and supports LTPO. Additionally, the smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the Google Tensor G2 chipset. It is expected to offer up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Pixel 7 Pro is likely to run on Android 13. Also Read - Google Pixel tablet details leaked online: Here’s what we know so far

For photography, the smartphone is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 48MP telephoto camera. For selfies and videos, the Pixel 7 Pro might come with an 11MP front-facing camera.

As per the tipster, Google Pixel 7 Pro will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The smartphone is also expected to come with support for wireless charging.

Google has confirmed that the Pixel 7 Pro will be available in Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow colour variants.

Google Pixel 7 Pro expected pricing

As per a previous report, the Pixel 7 will be priced at $599 (approx Rs 48,500) and the Pixel 7 Pro is likely to be priced at $899 (approx Rs 73,000).

  • Published Date: September 27, 2022 1:52 PM IST
