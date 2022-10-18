Google launched the Pixel 7 series earlier this month in India. The series comprises the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro, both were on sale last week but the stocks got sold out almost immediately. Now, the series has been restocked in India again and is now on sale. Also Read - Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro run out of stock on first day of Flipkart sale

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro price in India, offers, and colors

The Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro are on sale and can be purchased from Flipkart. The Pixel 7 is priced at Rs 59,999 and has Lemongrass, Obsidian Black, and Snow White colors. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 first impressions: The camera prowess is back

On the other hand, the Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs 84,999 and has Obsidian Black and Snow White colors. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 Pro quick review: A photography maverick

Both phones will have up to Rs 15,000 discount on SBI Bank Credit Cards and on EMI transactions. Flipkart also has its own no-cost EMI and the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card cashback.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro specifications and features

The Google Pixel 7 series has easily become one of the most popular Pixel series in India. Especially, the vanilla Pixel 7 is getting traction since its priced similarly to the iPhone 13, which was one of the best-sold phones in the recent Flipkart BBD sale.

The Pixel 7 comes with a 6.32-inch punch-hole display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It is an AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1400 nits of peak brightness. It has a dual camera system on the rear with a 50MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, The main lens has OIS support.

It is powered by the Tensor G2 chipset that has a Titan M2 security chip. The chipset is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. It packs a 4,335mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

Coming to the Pixel 7 Pro, it has a larger 6.7-inch curved display with a Quad-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 1500 nits and boasts Gorilla Glas Victus protection.

It has a triple camera setup with a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto sensor. There’s OIS on both main and telephoto lenses. The camera is capable of 10-bit video recording and comes with up to 30x total zoom support. Just like the Pixel 7, it has the Tensor G2 chipset with a Titan M2 security chip. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.