Google is set to host a launch event on October 7 where it will launch Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and its first-ever smartwatch Pixel Watch. Ahead of the launch, the tech giant has announced that the much-awaited Pixel 7 Pro will be available for pre-booking on October 6.

In the latest video shared by Made By Google, the company has revealed the first look of the upcoming Pixel 7 Pro. In the end, the subtitle reveals "Pre-orders starting October 6, 2022". Although not confirmed in the video, it is expected that Pixel 7 will also be available for pre-booking on the same day as the Pro model.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro expected specifications

Google has confirmed that both Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro will be powered by the second-generation Tensor chipsets and will run on Android 13 out-of-the-box. According to Google, the upcoming in-house chipset will offer personalised features for security, videos, photos and speech recognition.

Google Pixel 7 will come in Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow colour variants, whereas the Pro model will be available in Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow colour variants.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is rumored to come with a 6.7-inch or 6.8-inch curved display. It will be an LTPO OLED panel with Quad-HD+(1440p) resolution. This screen will have support for a 120Hz refresh rate and is expected to come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Will it launch in India?

Google recently launched its Pixel 6A in India at a starting price of Rs 43,999. It is highly unlikely for Google to launch the Pixel 7 Pro in India, as it has not launched its premium phones in India for quite some time. It usually launches its mid-range A-series phones in India like Pixel 6A. However, the picture would be more clear when the company gives out more details in the coming days.