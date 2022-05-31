At Google I/O 2022, the tech giant announced its Google Pixel 7 series which is confirmed to include Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. An alleged Pixel 7 prototype listing has now surfaced on eBay for sale. This listing was first spotted by Tipster

Mishaal Rahman on Twitter. These prototype images have revealed the design of the upcoming Pixel handset. It includes images of the front, back and edges of Pixel 7. Also Read - Chromebooks get new features: Support for handwritten notes, wrong USB-C cable detection and more

Google Pixel 7 prototype surfaces online

The alleged prototype of the Pixel 7 is in line with what Google showcased at its annual event a few weeks back. They both share the same design language. The prototype reveals that the smartphone will come with a punch-hole display. At the back, the phone shows a dual rear camera that sits on a horizontal strap, as shown off by Google at Google I/O 2022. It also shows images of Type-C charging slots and bottom-firing speakers. Additionally, Also Read - Google in talks to join India's open e-commerce network

In one picture, you can even spot a “128 GB” tagging, revealing that the company is likely to begin selling its handsets with 128 GB internal storage as well. As for RAM, it comes with 8GB RAM. This phone prototype was of the “Stormy Black” colour variant and will be available at $450. The listing on eBay revealed that the phone was running on Android 13 which has apps that are in the developmental stage. Also Read - Google plans to track your coughs, snores using your Android phone

No way, lmao. Someone is already selling an alleged Pixel 7 prototype on eBay. Via: https://t.co/iQos9DwmAp https://t.co/TJchpK4vhZ pic.twitter.com/x243fBkoLE — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) May 30, 2022

In another image, you can see the reflection of the Pixel 7 Pro prototype as well. Notably, the listing has now been removed from the website as of now. For the unversed, both phones come with a similar form factor as the predecessor and have a dual-tone design. As per the images shared by Google, the phones appear to have Black, White, Grey, and Seafoam color options.

The launch of the Pixel 7 series is still months away, as Google had revealed that the Pixel 7 series will be available later this fall. A few highlights of Pixel 7 include an AMOLED screen, dual cameras, and a second-generation Tensor chipset.