Google Pixel 7 series likely to cost the same as Pixel 6 series

As Google prepares to launch its next Pixel 7 smartphone series, a new report claims that there will not be any price change from the Pixel 6 series. Google has already confirmed that the next-generation Pixel 7 series will come to India, to be available on Flipkart. Also Read - Google Pixel tablet details leaked online: Here’s what we know so far

Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii tweeted the prices for the upcoming devices — $599 for the Pixel 7 and $899 for the Pixel 7 Pro. Also Read - Planning to buy a Fitbit smartwatch? You will need a Google account starting 2023

“From a source I trust 100 per cent, here comes Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro US pricing, according to current data in Target’s systems. First up, Pixel 7, codenamed Panther, $599, available in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colours,” he said in a tweet. Also Read - Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro price leaked ahead of launch next month

“Pixel 7 Pro, codenamed Cheetah, will cost $899, available in Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow colours,” he added.

For Pixel lovers, it is good news as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro were already priced really well and both the iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S22 start at $799.

Reports say that Pixel 7 will have a 6.3-inch display, slightly smaller than the 6.4-inch screen available on the Pixel 6.

The Tensor G2 chipset will power the series, which is all set to launch on October 6. The new chipset will utilise the same CPU as the original Tensor.

The tech giant first teased the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro at I/O in May, and is likely to launch the device next month, alongside the Pixel Watch.