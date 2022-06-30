comscore Google Pixel 7 series to support 4K selfie video
Google Pixel 7 series to support 4K selfie video: Check details

Under the hood, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is expected to come with the second-generation Tenson chipset.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 series to support 4K selfie video: Check details

Google officially unveiled the Pixel 7 series smartphones at the Google I/O event and now a new report has claimed that both the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will use new front-facing camera sensors that are capable of recording 4K video. A latest version 8.5 of the Google Camera app for Pixel smartphones has begun rolling out and 9to5Google has spotted some evidence about 4K video recording for Google Pixel 7 in its latest “APK Insight” post. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Thor Love and Thunder Limited Edition India confirmed to launch on July 7

The camera tags contained in the APK’s code “p21 front setup” were previously only tagged on the Pixel 6 Pro. Currently, it is unknown that whether the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will come with the same 11.1MP sensor as the Google Pixel 6 Pro. However, the report claims that both devices will be capable of shooting 4K from the front camera, much like the Pixel 6 Pro. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV launched in India at Rs 7.99 lakh: Check variants, features, more

Google Pixel 7 Pro Expected Specifications

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is rumored to come with a 6.7-inch or 6.8-inch curved display. It will be an LTPO OLED panel with Quad-HD+(1440p) resolution. This screen will have support for a 120Hz refresh rate and is expected to come with the Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Also Read - Apple M2 MacBook Air will be available starting July 15, Pre-orders to start in early July

Under the hood, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is expected to come with the second-generation Tenson chipset. It will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Although the fingerprint scanner on the Pixel 6 is facing several issues, the Pixel 7 will still have one. The device will boot on Android 13 out of the box.

We can expect the phone to come with stereo speakers, improved cameras, and fast charging support. As for the vanilla Pixel 7, the details for it are still under wraps. But an AMOLED screen, dual cameras, and a Tensor chipset are expected to be some of the highlights of the Pixel 7.

Regarding the launch date, Google revealed that the Pixel 7 series will be available later this fall. So, there are still a couple of months until we see the Google flagship phones on shelves in the market.

  Published Date: June 30, 2022 1:24 PM IST

