Everything we know about Google Pixel 7a so far

Google recently launched the Pixel 7 series smartphones consisting of the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro smartphone. And now, it is time to shift our focus to Google's budget smartphone, that is, the Google Pixel 7a. While Google hasn't shared anything about its existence, reports believe that the phone is already is development and that it could borrow a lot of features from the recently released Pixel 7 series smartphones.

So, here is everything we know about the upcoming Pixel 7a smartphone so far.

Google Pixel 7a expected pricing and availability

While there is no word on the pricing of the Google Pixel 7a smartphone yet, word is that Google Pixel 7a would arrive in the first half of 2023. If this is true, it would place the upcoming A-series smartphone by Google in a closer trajectory with previous generation budget Pixel smartphones. For instance, the company had announced the Pixel 6a in May and then made the device available in July last year.

Google Pixel 7a expected specifications and features

Coming to features, Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station, earlier this year, said that an upcoming Pixel device, codenamed ‘Lynx’, will be manufactured by Foxconn in China. This device, as per the report, would be powered by Google’s tensor G2 chipset. This is the same chipset that powers Google’s newly launched Pixel 7 series smartphone. Additionally, the report said that the upcoming Pixel device would feature a ceramic body. This means that the upcoming Pixel 7a smartphone would shorten the divide between the budget and flagship Pixel smartphones by opting for more premium features. It would also make the Pixel 7a the first A-series Pixel smartphone to come with ceramic back unlike the older devices wherein the company has stuck to using plastic primarily.

As per a separate report by Android researcher Kuba Wojciechowski, Google ‘Lynx’ or the upcoming Pixel 7a will include the ‘P9222’ chip for wireless charging. That said, the phone’s wireless charging chip is only capable of 5W charging that is best suited for charging low energy devices such as earbuds, which means the feature will be there but only on paper.

On the camera front, reports suggest that the Pixel 7a would feature the same Samsung GN1 sensor (50MP) that was available in the Pixel 6 series devices. This would be coupled with two additional rear sensors, a Sony IMX787 (64MP sensor) for telephoto and a Sony IMX712 (13MP sensor) for ultrawide. It is also likely to include a Sony IMX712 (13MP sensor) camera in the front.