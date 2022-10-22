comscore Google Pixel 7a launch is near: Amazon subscription page reveals
News

Google Pixel 7a launch hinted by Amazon: There could be two Pixel 7a phones

Mobiles

Google could soon launch the Google Pixel 7a as Amazon is allowing users to register for the phone's announcement.

Highlights

  • Amazon is taking subscriptions for the launch of Google Pixel 7a.
  • There could be more than a single Pixel 7a phone.
  • The launch will likely commence in early 2023 or before.
Google Pixel 7a

Google launched the Pixel 7 series earlier this month comprising two models, the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Now that the two major devices are here, Google is due for two more releases, which include the foldable Pixel phone and the Google Pixel 7a. The latter is almost confirmed as Amazon is allowing global users to subscribe for the announcement of the phone. Also Read - Google rolls out a new icon, new features to Messages: Check details

Google Pixel 7a could be a series with more than a single phone

Amazon is now allowing some users to subscribe (via GSMArena) to a “Google Pixel 7a Family Launch Announcement.” Note that it says ‘Family,’ which could mean that there is more than one Pixel 7a. It could be the Pixel 7a XL, who knows? Also Read - Bethesda rescues Stadia players with free copies of Elder Scrolls Online

So far, it is revealed that the Google Pixel 7a has the codename “Felix” and it will feature a smaller display than the regular Pixel 7. The display size will approximately be at around 6.0 to 6.1 inches. Also Read - CCI imposes a fine of Rs 1337.76 crore on Google in Android antitrust case

No other details about the phone have been revealed yet. Also, this seems pretty early, since the Pixel 6a has been out for only a couple of months. It was initially launched in July and is currently selling in India for under Rs 35,000.

Google is yet to confirm anything about the Pixel 7a but since the Amazon page has hinted at a possible announcement, the launch could be near. The device is rumoured to launch in early 2023, but we will see how it goes.

The Google Pixel 7a will come with a new design, of course. It will have the Pixel 7-like design offering an upgrade over the Pixel 6a. The new Tensor chip is also likely to be inside the phone. Dual cameras and a punch-hole display are expected.

Quick recap of Google Pixel 6a specifications

Google Pixel 6a sports a 6.1-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It is a 60Hz panel with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. There’s a dual rear camera system with a 12.2MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The rear camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fs. It has an 8MP selfie snapper.

It is powered by the Tensor chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 4,410mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner offering added security. The device boots on Android 12 OS but supports Android 13.

  • Published Date: October 22, 2022 10:55 AM IST
