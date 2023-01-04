After launching three phones last year – the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro, Google is now gearing up for the Pixel 7a. The Google Pixel 7a will be launched sometime later this year and the leaks for the phone are all over the place. Also Read - Google Pixel 7a to offer 90Hz display along with wireless charging: Check details here

A new leak posted on Slashleaks confirms the design and display details of the phone. The Pixel 7a, despite having said to launch months after the Pixel 7’s release, will have a similar design to the vanilla Pixel. The display specs will also be similar, as per the leak. Also Read - Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro series leak hint at Tensor G3 chipset

Google Pixel 7a hands-on image surface online

The Google Pixel 7a has appeared in a hands-on leak showing off the back as well as the front of the phone. Straight up, you won’t know if this is a Pixel 7 or the Pixel 7a. The design is way too similar, almost the same. We get to see the phone in the Black shade. Also Read - Google Pixel 7a: Here’s everything we know about Google’s budget smartphone

It has dual cameras, an LED flash unit, and Google branding on the back. However, the interesting deets are on the front. The Pixel 7a’s settings page reveals that it has a 90Hz refresh rate. This will be an upgrade over the 60Hz screen on the Pixel 6a.

A previous leak revealed that the phone will come with a Samsung AMOLED panel. It will be a punch-hole panel with slim bezels. Sometime back, the phone was rumored to have wireless charging support, which will be a first for an A-series Pixel device.

Following this, the others specifications of the phone were also rumored. The Pixel 7a could come powered by the Tensor G2 chipset. It will likely come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone will no doubt come with Android 13 OS since the release won’t be until May or July.