comscore Pixel 8 series tipped to be powered by the upcoming Tensor G3 chipset
Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro series leak hint at Tensor G3 chipset

Both Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to come with up to 12GB RAM and run on Android 14 OS.

  • Google Pixel 8 series is expected to be powered by a new chipset, codenamed "Zuma".
  • Both Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to come with up to 12GB RAM and run on Android 14 OS.
  • Pixel 8 is likely to come with a 2268 x 1080 pixel resolution.
Google Pixel 8 series leaks have started making rounds on the internet already. The new upcoming smartphone series is likely to include the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, just like the Pixel 7 series. As reported by WinFuture, Pixel 8 is codenamed as “Shiba”, whereas the Pixel 8 Pro has a “Husky” codename. For the unversed, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were codenamed as “Cheetah” and “Panther” respectively. Also Read - Google starts issuing refunds for Stadia before it shuts down in January 2023

Pixel 8 series expected specifications

Google Pixel 8 series is expected to be powered by a new chipset, codenamed “Zuma”. This processor is likely to be a Tensor G3 chipset. As per the report, the new chipset might come with the same modem as the Tensor G2 that was made by Samsung. Pixel 8 series is likely to run on Android 14 OS. Also Read - How to schedule a text message in Google Messages: A step-by-step guide

Pixel 8 is likely to come with a 2268 x 1080 pixel resolution, whereas the Pro model might offer a 2822 x 1344 pixel resolution. The standard model might come with an FHD+ display, while the Pixel 8 Pro model is expected to feature a QHD+ panel. Also Read - Gmail’s old design is going away forever: What that means for you

Additionally, the two smartphones are expected to come with up to 12GB RAM. Notably, these are just rumours and nothing has been confirmed yet. Hence, it is advised to take it with a pinch of salt.

Prior to the Pixel 8 series, Google is expected to launch Pixel 7A. As per the previous reports, an upcoming Pixel device, codenamed ‘Lynx’, will be manufactured by Foxconn in China. This device would be powered by Google’s tensor G2 chipset. Additionally, the report said that the upcoming Pixel device would feature a ceramic body.

As per a separate report by Android researcher Kuba Wojciechowski, Google ‘Lynx’ or the upcoming Pixel 7a will include the ‘P9222’ chip for wireless charging. That said, the phone’s wireless charging chip is only capable of 5W charging that is best suited for charging low-energy devices such as earbuds, which means the feature will be there but only on paper.

  • Published Date: November 10, 2022 4:05 PM IST
