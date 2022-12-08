Google’s foldable smartphone was in the rumors for a long time. The Google Pixel Fold was spotted on Geekbench recently revealing its key internals. Now, the leaker Onleaks has shared high-resolution renders of the smartphone leaving nothing to the imagination. Also Read - Google says it does not display online betting ads, after government asks to do so

Google Pixel Fold design, specifications, and features

As per the renders shared, the Google Pixel Fold appears to be exactly how it was rumored. Though this leak is also not official, it gives us an idea of what to expect. And most of the time, such leaks do materialize.

The Pixel Fold is said to launch in May next year. The foldable smartphone will feature a 7.69-inch primary display and a 5.79-inch cover display. It is said to have a thickness of 8.3mm including the camera protrusion.

The design of the Pixel Fold appears to be inspired by the Pixel 7 series. The camera island and the back design is similar to the 7 Pro. It has a triple camera system on the back. The LED flash module placement is shifted to the left side of the sensors.

There’s the Google Logo on the back. The outer display on the phone is a punch-hole panel. The main display doesn’t have a notch, instead, there’s a bezel at the top holding the camera and sensor.

Under the hood, it is expected to come powered by the Google Tensor G2 chipset. It will come with 12GB of RAM and boot on Android 13 OS out of the box. The foldable’s battery capacity and fast charging details haven’t been revealed.

The Pixel Fold will not come with a headphone jack for audio, which means users will have to rely on the USB Type-C port.

Google Pixel Fold price, launch date, and colors

As for the price, the Google Pixel Fold is tipped to be priced at $1,799 (roughly Rs 1,48,100). It is said to launch in May 2023 in two color options, namely, Black and White.