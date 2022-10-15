Google is expected to launch its first-ever foldable phone, called Google Pixel Fold. Ahead of the launch, a few specifications have surfaced online. This foldable phone is expected to come with a clamshell design just like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series. As reported by 91Mobiles, codenamed as Felix, the Pixel Fold will come with a triple rear camera setup. Also Read - Google starts introducing passkeys for Android and Chrome
Google Pixel Fold expected specifications
The report reveals that the Google Pixel Fold is likely to feature Samsung’s in-house displays (both primary and secondary). The internal folding display is expected to offer a resolution of 1840×2208 pixels and measure 123mm x 148mm. In terms of brightness, the smartphone is expected to offer 1200 nits of peak brightness and an average of 800 nits. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 first impressions: The camera prowess is back
Additionally, the smartphone’s internal foldable display is expected to come with support for a high refresh rate. According to developer Kuba Wojciechowski, the high refresh rate could go up to 120Hz. Also Read - Smartphone companies to gradually discontinue 4G phones above Rs 10,000: Report
Earlier reports reveal, the cover display may measure 5.8-inches and have a wider aspect ratio, while the inner display may run edge to edge. The Pixel Fold may be powered by Google’s Tensor chipset and come with support for a physical SIM card and an eSIM.
Instead of using the Samsung GN1 sensor that is on the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel Fold could use a 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor that is used as the main camera on the Pixel 6a. Additional cameras on the Pixel Fold are expected to include a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 ultrawide sensor and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355s sensor on the front. The front camera, specifically, is rumoured to be fixed on the bezel instead of the chin above the display or under the display.