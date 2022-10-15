comscore Google Pixel Fold might display might offer 1200 nits peak brightness
Google Pixel Fold internal display might support 120Hz refresh rate: Report

Google Pixel Fold is expected to come with support for a 120Hz refresh rate internal foldable display.

  • Google Pixel Fold may be powered by Google’s Tensor chipset
  • Google Pixel Fold is expected to debut in March next year
  • Pixel Fold might come with a 120Hz internal display
Google is expected to launch its first-ever foldable phone, called Google Pixel Fold. Ahead of the launch, a few specifications have surfaced online. This foldable phone is expected to come with a clamshell design just like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series. As reported by 91Mobiles, codenamed as Felix, the Pixel Fold will come with a triple rear camera setup. Also Read - Google starts introducing passkeys for Android and Chrome

Google Pixel Fold expected specifications

The report reveals that the Google Pixel Fold is likely to feature Samsung’s in-house displays (both primary and secondary). The internal folding display is expected to offer a resolution of 1840×2208 pixels and measure 123mm x 148mm. In terms of brightness, the smartphone is expected to offer 1200 nits of peak brightness and an average of 800 nits. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 first impressions: The camera prowess is back

Additionally, the smartphone’s internal foldable display is expected to come with support for a high refresh rate. According to developer Kuba Wojciechowski, the high refresh rate could go up to 120Hz. Also Read - Smartphone companies to gradually discontinue 4G phones above Rs 10,000: Report

Earlier reports reveal, the cover display may measure 5.8-inches and have a wider aspect ratio, while the inner display may run edge to edge. The Pixel Fold may be powered by Google’s Tensor chipset and come with support for a physical SIM card and an eSIM.

Instead of using the Samsung GN1 sensor that is on the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel Fold could use a 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor that is used as the main camera on the Pixel 6a. Additional cameras on the Pixel Fold are expected to include a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 ultrawide sensor and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355s sensor on the front. The front camera, specifically, is rumoured to be fixed on the bezel instead of the chin above the display or under the display.

For the unversed, Google Pixel Fold might arrive sometime during Q1 2023. If this were true, it could beat Apple in launching a foldable smartphone, which might debut in 2025. Samsung is one of the leading mobile brands to have a wide range of foldable devices. Other brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Motorola, too, have launched their foldable devices.
  • Published Date: October 15, 2022 11:48 AM IST
