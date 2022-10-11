Google Pixel Fold may launch before Apple's first foldable iPhone

Google has been working on its first foldable phone under the Pixel moniker for a long time. Several reports have suggested not only the specifications but also the design of the Pixel Fold, as it is being dubbed. It has been a little difficult to guess when the launch of the Pixel Fold would happen considering Google has taken forever to finish working on its foldable. But as Google continues to expand its Pixel line, a new report about the launch timeline might become true. Also Read - Google Pixel foldable phone may have its selfie camera on its bezel

Display analyst Ross Young, who has often been correct about his predictions about the iPhone, has said that the Google Pixel Fold might arrive sometime during Q1 2023. This spans from January to March. However, considering the last month of the quarter, which is March, gets to be the busiest, Google might schedule the launch for March. Young responded to a question tipster Roland Quandt posted on Twitter earlier this week. Also Read - Google Pixel Fold may feature selfie camera at the most unusual location

Pixel Fold launch timeline

Young also said that the panel shipments for the Pixel Fold might begin sometime in January while replying to a user who asked if the Pixel Fold was cancelled. His latest intel is a follow-up from the last prediction that the Pixel Fold could arrive in Spring 2023 in the US. Also Read - Google Pixel Fold won't launch until Spring of 2023: Report

If true, Google may beat Apple in launching a foldable phone as the race heats up. Samsung is one of the leading mobile brands to have a wide range of foldable devices. Other brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Motorola, too, have launched their foldable devices. Meanwhile, Apple is still working on its foldable iPhone, rumoured to arrive sometime in 2025.

Pixel Fold specifications

As for its specifications, the Google Pixel Fold is expected to come with an inner and an outer display, much like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. This also means there will be folding and unfolding of the display involved, instead of other mechanisms such as the one you see on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The cover display may measure 5.8-inches and have a wider aspect ratio, while the inner display may run edge to edge. The Pixel Fold may be powered by Google’s Tensor chipset and come with support for a physical SIM card and an eSIM.

But while the Pixel Fold will feature the best hardware in all other departments, its cameras may be a little lesser. Instead of using the Samsung GN1 sensor that is on the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel Fold could use a 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor that is used as the main camera on the Pixel 6a. Additional cameras on the Pixel Fold are expected to include a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 ultrawide sensor and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355s sensor on the front. The front camera, specifically, is rumoured to be fixed on the bezel instead of the chin above the display or under the display.