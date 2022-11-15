comscore Google Pixel Fold might cost you around $1,799, almost the same as Galaxy Fold 4
News

Google Pixel Fold smartphone may cost you $1,799: All we know so far

Mobiles

Google's rumoured foldable phone is likely to come in two colour variants -- Chalk (white) and Obsidian (black).

Highlights

  • The 'Pixel Fold' is expected to be unveiled at the company's annual developer conference, I/O.
  • The upcoming device is likely to come in two colour variants -- Chalk (white) and Obsidian (black).
  • The Pixel Fold's camera bar is reportedly not as expansive as the one in the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro
Untitled design - 2022-11-15T171259.649

Google Pixel Fold. Image: FrontPageTech

Google is reportedly planning to launch its first foldable smartphone at a price of $1,799 in May next year, alongside the Pixel Tablet, a media report revealed. For the unversed, $1,799 will cost somewhere near “Rs 1.45 lakhs”. The ‘Pixel Fold’ is expected to be unveiled at the company’s annual developer conference, I/O, as it always takes place in May, according to the GSMArena report. Also Read - Google Play to now support UPI Autopay for subscription-based purchases in India

Google Pixel Fold expected specifications

google, google pixel fold, pixel fold

Google Pixel Fold. Image: FrontPageTech

The upcoming device is likely to come in two colour variants — Chalk (white) and Obsidian (black). Also Read - Indian govt lifts ban on VLC Media Player: Check details

Some sources claimed that the Pixel Fold is expected to feature the “usual Pixel-esque performance” and the Pixel flagship camera. Also Read - Asus reveals Android 13 rollout roadmap for its smartphones: Check details

“The Pixel Fold’s camera bar is not as expansive as the one in the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, as it doesn’t go all the way to the edges,” the report said. A source revealed the handset is likely to be heavy, but did not reveal “as compared to?”.

It is likely to feature 9.5 MP selfie cameras, “one inside the hole punched into the outer screen, the other on the right side of the big top bezel of the inner screen”. As per the renders, the smartphone will feature a rather broad bezel on the top and right side of the display. It is likely to feature a Type-C port for charging.

The fingerprint reader is likely to be embedded on the power button and “there are two speakers–one on the top side, one on the bottom”. As per the renders, it will sport a sim tray at the bottom edge.

In August, a report claimed that the tech giant’s Pixel Fold is likely to feature a ‘full screen’ interior with an ultra-micro-hole camera set on the phone’s frame. The report further reveals that the smartphone might come powered by a Tensor chipset.

For the unversed, Google recently launched Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in India at a price of Rs 59,999 and Rs 84,999 respectively.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: November 15, 2022 5:39 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 15, 2022 5:41 PM IST
