comscore Google Pixel Fold won't launch until Spring of 2023: Report
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Google Pixel Fold Wont Launch Until Spring Of 2023 Report
News

Google Pixel Fold won't launch until Spring of 2023: Report

Mobiles

Looks like Google fans will have to wait for almost a year before they get their hands on the Google Pixel Fold.

Google Pixel Fold

While the Google Pixel 7 series has already been showcased by Google, what’s left to see the daylight is the Google Pixel Fold. The foldable phone has been in the news for a long time, only recently, a rumor revealed that the phone’s debut has been posponed. Now, there’s another confirmation, this time from a reputed source, that the foldable phone’s release is pushed to next year. Also Read - Google’s Foldable Pixel Phone reportedly delayed to 2023: Check details

Google Pixel Fold release pushed to 2023

Ross Young from the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) has revealed that the Pixel Fold’s release could be delayed till next year. As per Ross, the foldable phone won’t debut until the spring of 2023. The same has been confirmed by analyst Jon Prosser. Also Read - Online learning apps collected and sold children's data to Meta and Google: Report

Unfortunately, the exact launch timeline of the foldable phone isn’t revealed. However, we expect some news to appear regarding that in the forthcoming months. Ross reveals that the reason for the delay isn’t the display or the supply chain issues. Google is said to be waiting for the next generation Tensor chipset or for some software improvements before it launches the Pixel Fold on the market. Also Read - How to block someone on Google Pay: A step-by-step guide

It appears that Google plans to offer a better experience with its first foldable phone. Its Pixel number series phones have quite a few software issues and bugs. We hope that the Pixel Fold brings in a smoother experience and is not bugged upon its release like the Google Pixel 6.

Upon launch next year, Google will have competition from Samsung with its Galaxy Fold 3, which is due to release in August this year. Huawei also has its Mate Xs 2 on the market, however, by the time Google Piel Fold arrives, we’ll see another iteration of the Mate Xs. But anyway, the Huawei foldable is only limited to China for now and Google’s major markets are the US and the European regions.

In the meantime, Apple is also expected to develop its own foldable phone, but its release is speculated to be not until 2025. Apart from a foldable phone, Apple is said to be working on an all-screen foldable MacBook.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 27, 2022 1:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel Fold won't launch until Spring of 2023: Report
Mobiles
Google Pixel Fold won't launch until Spring of 2023: Report
Samsung shows off its 200MP sensor with a giant cat billboard: Watch video

Mobiles

Samsung shows off its 200MP sensor with a giant cat billboard: Watch video

Simple Energy delays deliveries for electric scooter Simple One

automobile

Simple Energy delays deliveries for electric scooter Simple One

Minecraft s The Wild update arrives on June 7

Gaming

Minecraft s The Wild update arrives on June 7

BSNL Rs 2,399 annual plan validity updated by 60 days

Telecom

BSNL Rs 2,399 annual plan validity updated by 60 days

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple iPhone 14 Pro renders show multiple colour options, i-shaped notch

Google Pixel Fold won't launch until Spring of 2023: Report

Samsung shows off its 200MP sensor with a giant cat billboard: Watch video

Simple Energy delays deliveries for electric scooter Simple One

Minecraft s The Wild update arrives on June 7

What is Predator spyware and how can you protect yourself

Vivo X80 Pro: Can you overlook iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22 Plus which costs almost similar?

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000

How to Use Instagram baby sound and love filter tutorial

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Thar जैसे इंजन के साथ आएगी Mahindra Scorpio-N, लीक में सामने आईं नई डिटेल्स

iPhone 14 Pro स्पेशल पर्पल समेत 4 कलर्स में हो सकता है लॉन्च, यहां देखें चारों वेरिएंट्स की फोटो

Oppo A57 और Oppo A57s 4G जल्द होंगे भारत में लॉन्च, स्पेसिफिकेशन लीक

Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022: पीएम मोदी ने किए कई बड़े ऐलान, कहा- ड्रोन टेक्नोलॉजी में भारत बनेगा 'विश्व गुरु'

Realme Pad X 5G जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, Madhav Sheth ने ट्वीट कर किया टीज

Latest Videos

New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details

News

New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details
Twitter launched

News

Twitter launched "Twitter Create" mini site to promote monetization opportunities for creators
Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro break shows Apple's next lead iPhone in its most detailed look, To now more watch the video

News

Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro break shows Apple's next lead iPhone in its most detailed look, To now more watch the video
BGR Talks: Vickram Bedi Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India Market

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Vickram Bedi Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India Market

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999