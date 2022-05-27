Google Pixel Fold won't launch until Spring of 2023: Report

While the Google Pixel 7 series has already been showcased by Google, what’s left to see the daylight is the Google Pixel Fold. The foldable phone has been in the news for a long time, only recently, a rumor revealed that the phone’s debut has been posponed. Now, there’s another confirmation, this time from a reputed source, that the foldable phone’s release is pushed to next year. Also Read - Google’s Foldable Pixel Phone reportedly delayed to 2023: Check details

Google Pixel Fold release pushed to 2023

Ross Young from the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) has revealed that the Pixel Fold’s release could be delayed till next year. As per Ross, the foldable phone won’t debut until the spring of 2023. The same has been confirmed by analyst Jon Prosser. Also Read - Online learning apps collected and sold children's data to Meta and Google: Report

Unfortunately, the exact launch timeline of the foldable phone isn’t revealed. However, we expect some news to appear regarding that in the forthcoming months. Ross reveals that the reason for the delay isn’t the display or the supply chain issues. Google is said to be waiting for the next generation Tensor chipset or for some software improvements before it launches the Pixel Fold on the market. Also Read - How to block someone on Google Pay: A step-by-step guide

It appears that Google plans to offer a better experience with its first foldable phone. Its Pixel number series phones have quite a few software issues and bugs. We hope that the Pixel Fold brings in a smoother experience and is not bugged upon its release like the Google Pixel 6.

Upon launch next year, Google will have competition from Samsung with its Galaxy Fold 3, which is due to release in August this year. Huawei also has its Mate Xs 2 on the market, however, by the time Google Piel Fold arrives, we’ll see another iteration of the Mate Xs. But anyway, the Huawei foldable is only limited to China for now and Google’s major markets are the US and the European regions.

In the meantime, Apple is also expected to develop its own foldable phone, but its release is speculated to be not until 2025. Apart from a foldable phone, Apple is said to be working on an all-screen foldable MacBook.