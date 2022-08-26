Google Pixel foldable phone may have its selfie camera on its bezel

Google may have become more upfront about its future products in recent times, but there is one product that it has not said a word about yet. It is the Google Pixel foldable phone that has been in the rumour mill for more than a year. Now, the patent for the foldable Pixel phone has emerged and it corroborates one of the previous leaks about the camera. The patent shows Google’s foldable phone will indeed come with its selfie camera located on the frame. Also Read - Google Pixel Fold may feature selfie camera at the most unusual location

The patent was originally filed at the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in 2021 but published earlier this week, according to 91Mobiles, which also shared the drawings of the foldable Pixel phone.

The phone in these drawings looks very similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, contradicting previous leaks that it might end up looking like the Oppo Find N foldable phone. The resemblance with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 also means the Google Pixel Fold, as it is being called right now, will be a big and maybe an unwieldy phone. The Google Pixel Fold will fold in half from the centre, thanks to its tablet-like hinges.

Google Pixel Fold’s camera

But the most interesting part would be the camera. According to the patent, the Google Pixel Fold will house a camera on the bezel, or the frame. The patent description for the camera reads: “A camera having an aperture located in a bezel of the second assembly that borders the flexible continuous display.” The patent corroborates a previous leak about the camera placement on the Google Pixel Fold.

For the camera to work as it should while being inside the frame, the bezel would need to be thick and have some kind of cavity to avoid any damage by corrosion when the phone is folded. The patent shows the bezels will be thick, but it is hard to find out if there will be a cavity where the camera will be fixed on the frame. Putting the camera inside the frame may be a nice workaround for a punch-hole or an under-display camera.

Unfortunately, the patent does not show the back of the Google Pixel Fold. However, 91Mobiles said the camera arrangement on the back is likely to be similar to that on the Pixel 7 Pro. It means we are looking at a visor-like design on the back with multiple cameras on it.