Google Pixel January software update now rolling out: List of eligible phones

Google has finally started rolling out a new software update for the Pixel phones right at the beginning of the year. The January software update for Pixel phones is not a major one, meaning it does not bring any new features, but it surely is important as it comprises several bug fixes. There are 20 security issues patched in the Android 13 January patch dated 2023-01-01 and 40 for 2023-01-05. Besides, the software update brings camera and Bluetooth improvements for eligible Pixel phones.

The Google Pixel phones receive Android security patch updates every month on Monday. The January security patch got delayed by a day because of a federal holiday on Monday in the US. And since now the update is here, Pixel users should immediately download and install it. Here are the eligible phones for the January software update:

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7

Pixel 6a

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6

Pixel 5a

Pixel 5

Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 4a

The update rolling out for these Pixel phones has the build number TQ1A.230105.001/.002. For the security patches, Google has categorised vulnerabilities that this software update fixes from high to critical. This means you must download and install the update. These patches are usually developed over a few weeks or months but they are revealed when the software update is ready.

Apart from the security patches, the Pixel January 2023 update adds support for Spatial Audio on select phones. An update to enable that will also be rolled out to the Pixel Buds Pro in the “coming weeks” that will also enable head tracking. The Pixel 7 benefits the most from this update. It gets an improved under-display fingerprint sensor performance and a fix for Bluetooth connectivity. Following are the improvements as listed by Google:

Audio

Add support for Spatial Audio with certain devices and accessories *[1]

Biometrics

Additional improvements for fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions *[2]

Bluetooth

Fix for issue occasionally preventing certain Bluetooth Low Energy devices or accessories from pairing or reconnecting

Fix for issue preventing audio from playing over certain headphones or accessories while connected in certain conditions

Camera

Fix for issue occasionally causing captured photos to appear corrupted or distorted while zoomed in *[3]

Display & Graphics

Fix for issue occasionally preventing display from waking or appearing turned off while device is powered on *[3]

User Interface

Fix for issue occasionally causing UI to display in landscape layout while device is held in portrait mode

— [1] means included on Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro

— [2] means included on Pixel 6a, Pixel 7

— [3] means included on Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro