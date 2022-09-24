comscore Google Pixel tablet is coming: Here’s what we know so far
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Google Pixel Tablet Details Leaked Online Heres What We Know So Far
News

Google Pixel tablet details leaked online: Here’s what we know so far

Mobiles

Google is expected to ship its Pixel tablet sometime in 2023. Here's everything we know about the device.

Google Pixel tablet

Image: Google

Google, back at its annual developer conference, that is, I/O 2022, gave us a glimpse of a whole punch of devices including the Google Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7 series smartphones and the Pixel Watch. There was another device that Google showcased that day — a Pixel tablet. Since then, Google has remained tight lipped about its Pixel tablet. But now, a new report has shared key details pertaining to Google’s upcoming tablet. Also Read - Planning to buy a Fitbit smartwatch? You will need a Google account starting 2023

According to developer Kuba Wojciechowski (via 91Mobiles), the Pixel tablet has entered EVT (engineering validation test) phase. For the unversed, EVT phase comes after a company is done prototyping the device and it ensures that the device is performing right as per the set design and hardware specifications. It helps in identifying and solving key design issues early in the production cycle. The developer says that Google has shipped some Pixel tablet units to India and China for EVT and certification. Also Read - Google confirms to launch Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro in India soon

The developer also got hold of some of the key details pertaining to the upcoming Pixel tablet. As per the details shared by the developer, the Google Pixel tablet will sport a 10.95-inch display and be available in two storage variants — 128GB and 256GB. Wojciechowski also said the upcoming Google Pixel tablet will have WiFi 6 for connectivity and come with a first-party USI 2.0 stylus. This tablet may or may not be shipped alongside the tablet when it is launched. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 Pro to be available for pre-booking starting October 6; alleged teaser appears on Flipkart

Older reports suggest that the Google Pixel tablet will be the first device to ship with a 64-bit version of Android 13 and have a dual-camera setup at the back. Additionally, reports have also tipped the device to ship without GPS hardware and sensors, which includes proximity sensor and a barometer. It is tipped to ship with Google’s Tensor system-on-chip that powers the company’s Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. The Pixel 7 series smartphone, on the other hand, will ship with the second-generation Tensor chipset.

As far as availability is concerned, we don’t expect the Google Pixel tablet to launch alongside the Pixel 7 series smartphones. Google is likely to launch it sometime next year. In any case, the company has a lot of work to do before it starts shipping the device.

  • Published Date: September 24, 2022 6:27 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Sony LinkBuds Review: Designed for eyes as much as ears
Photo Gallery
Sony LinkBuds Review: Designed for eyes as much as ears
Apple says your old AirPods Pro tips are incompatible with the new one

Wearables

Apple says your old AirPods Pro tips are incompatible with the new one

TikTok rolls out dislike button for all users globally

Apps

TikTok rolls out dislike button for all users globally

Get ready to say goodbye to your Fitbit account

Wearables

Get ready to say goodbye to your Fitbit account

This is what the Xiaomi 12T Pro, Xiaomi 12T may look like

Mobiles

This is what the Xiaomi 12T Pro, Xiaomi 12T may look like

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Motorola Moto Razr 2022 First Look REVEALED

PM Modi to launch 5G services in India on October 1

Apple says your old AirPods Pro tips are incompatible with the new one

Hybrid work has raised questions on employee productivity, says Microsoft

TikTok rolls out dislike button for all users globally

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones, Watch Video

Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under 15,000, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus, Amazefit and More

Buying a new iPhone? Try iPhone 13, not iPhone 14 for maximum savings

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Motorola Moto Razr 2022 First Look REVEALED, Check out the video for details

News

Motorola Moto Razr 2022 First Look REVEALED, Check out the video for details
Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Samsung, Realme and More, Watch Video

Features

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Samsung, Realme and More, Watch Video
Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale !! Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones and Offers

Features

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale !! Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones and Offers
vivo V25 UnBoxed !! Check out the Quick Review of this latest Mid Budget Smartphone

Reviews

vivo V25 UnBoxed !! Check out the Quick Review of this latest Mid Budget Smartphone