Google, back at its annual developer conference, that is, I/O 2022, gave us a glimpse of a whole punch of devices including the Google Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7 series smartphones and the Pixel Watch. There was another device that Google showcased that day — a Pixel tablet. Since then, Google has remained tight lipped about its Pixel tablet. But now, a new report has shared key details pertaining to Google's upcoming tablet.

According to developer Kuba Wojciechowski (via 91Mobiles), the Pixel tablet has entered EVT (engineering validation test) phase. For the unversed, EVT phase comes after a company is done prototyping the device and it ensures that the device is performing right as per the set design and hardware specifications. It helps in identifying and solving key design issues early in the production cycle. The developer says that Google has shipped some Pixel tablet units to India and China for EVT and certification.

The developer also got hold of some of the key details pertaining to the upcoming Pixel tablet. As per the details shared by the developer, the Google Pixel tablet will sport a 10.95-inch display and be available in two storage variants — 128GB and 256GB. Wojciechowski also said the upcoming Google Pixel tablet will have WiFi 6 for connectivity and come with a first-party USI 2.0 stylus. This tablet may or may not be shipped alongside the tablet when it is launched.

Older reports suggest that the Google Pixel tablet will be the first device to ship with a 64-bit version of Android 13 and have a dual-camera setup at the back. Additionally, reports have also tipped the device to ship without GPS hardware and sensors, which includes proximity sensor and a barometer. It is tipped to ship with Google’s Tensor system-on-chip that powers the company’s Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. The Pixel 7 series smartphone, on the other hand, will ship with the second-generation Tensor chipset.

As far as availability is concerned, we don’t expect the Google Pixel tablet to launch alongside the Pixel 7 series smartphones. Google is likely to launch it sometime next year. In any case, the company has a lot of work to do before it starts shipping the device.