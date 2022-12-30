comscore Here’s when your Google Pixel smartphone will get 5G support
Google Pixel to get 5G support in India in Q1 2023: Report

Google has revised the timeline of rollout of the update for bringing 5G connectivity to its smartphones in India. Here’s when the update is expected to arrive now.

  • Google, earlier this year, said that it will soon roll out 5G support in India.
  • Now, Google has revised its timeline for rollout of 5G support in India.
  • Google said that 5G support on Pixel smartphones will arrive in Q1 2023.
Google pixel 7 Pro

5G connectivity arrived in India in October this year. Soon after, Google had that it was working with the telecom service providers in India to roll out an update to enable 5G connectivity on its Pixel smartphones soon. At the time, the company had not shared a timeline by when its Pixel smartphones would get 5G support in the country. Now, the company has finally answered questions around the roll out 5G update in India. Also Read - Google Maps hacks: How to blur your house in Street View

In an email response to CNBCTV18.com, Google said that it will roll out the update that will enable 5G connectivity on Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones in India in the first quarter of 2023. “We have been actively working with Indian carriers on the various requirements that go into provisioning 5G and look forward to rolling this out for Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6a in Q1 2023,” a Google spokesperson told the publication. Also Read - Year Ender 2022: Biggest tech fails of the year

While the company didn’t share a more specific timeline, it did say that the update enabling 5G connectivity on the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones will arrive sometime between January 2023 and March 2023. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 at Rs 36,500 is a deal you shouldn't miss

It is worth noting that Google is among the remaining handful of companies that is yet to roll out support for 5G connectivity in India. Companies such as Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo and Vivo have already rolled out support for 5G connectivity on their 5G-enabled smartphones in India. More recently, Apple rolled out an over-the-air (OTA) update enabling 5G connectivity on the iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 14 series and the iPhone SE 2022. In addition to this, Xiaomi, earlier this week, announced a partnership with Reliance Industries’ Jio in a bid to enable support for the company’s standalone 5G network on its 5G smartphones including the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra 5G, Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11T series, Xiaomi 11i series, and Xiaomi Mi 11X series among others.

For the unversed, at the moment Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are the two telecom service providers in India that are rolling out support for their 5G network in cities across the country. At the moment, the two telecom service providers have rolled out their 5G services in over 60 cities across the country.

  • Published Date: December 30, 2022 6:45 PM IST
