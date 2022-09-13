Google Plans To Make Pixel Smartphones In India Will It Impact Prices

Google may soon start the production of its Pixel smartphones in India. A new report has surfaced online claiming that Google will be transferring most of its smartphone production out of China and that may ultimately benefit India, in the form getting a significant share of the production of the smartphone. Also Read - Did you get Android 12 update instead of Android 13? Here’s what Google has to say

According to a report by The Information (via Retuers), Google Pixel phone assembly is moving to India in view of the aggressive Covid-19 lockdowns as well as the increasing geo-political tensions between US and China. Also Read - Google Pixel 6A Review: The Pixel we have been waiting for?

Google has reportedly approached some Indian manufacturers to produce the smartphones and has invited bids for the same. The report suggests that the company is planning to manufacture 5 to 10 lakh Pixel devices in India. This accounts for 10-20 percent of annual production which is a sizeable chunk of the company’s overall production. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a could be unofficially supporting 90Hz refresh rate

Google India hasn’t provided any formal announcement or any kind of confirmation regarding the same but they haven’t outright denied it either. The report suggests that the vigorous lockdowns in China have impacted the production and supply chain. Additionally, the growing tensions between China and US have also caused concerns about instability. A recent visit US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, which has become the centre of conflict between both countries.

Effect on Indian buyers

If Google decides to manufacture a major chunk of its devices in India, the prices of its devices selling in India might also come down, under the Make in India initiative by the govt. However, we can’t be sure of price cuts if this happens. Apple plans to make iPhone 14 series in India but the overall prices still remain almost 40 percent above that of its value in markets like the US.

Google has mostly launched its budget offering in India from the Pixel 4A series. The Pixel 5A was skipped and now, the brand has introduced the Pixel 6A at a relatively high price.