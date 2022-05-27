comscore Your Android phone could soon tracks your snores, coughs
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Google Plans To Track Your Coughs Snores Using Your Android Phone
News

Google plans to track your coughs, snores using your Android phone

Mobiles

Google snore and cough detection features are expected to be available on its Pixel phones and Android smartphones in the coming days.

Google

Image: Play Store

Google, last year, rolled out two new features on its Pixel smartphones that use the phone’s cameras and the Google Fit app to measure users’ heart and respiratory rates. Now, word is that the company is working on developing a feature that will track users’ coughs and snores using their Pixel phones and/or Android smartphones. Also Read - Google Pixel Fold won't launch until Spring of 2023: Report

9To5 Google, in an APK teardown of the latest update of the Google Health Studies app, revealed that the company is testing on-device snore and cough detection features on Pixel and Android smartphones. These new features are a part of a ‘Sleep Audio Collection’ study that is available only to Google employees at the moment. The study requires the participants to be a full time Google employee with an Android phone. The Environmental conditions required for this study include having one adult sleeper in the same room who does not work for a competitor company. Also Read - Online learning apps collected and sold children's data to Meta and Google: Report

Google, in the study, explained that its Health Sensing team is working on an advanced suite of sensing capabilities for Android devices with the aim of providing users with meaningful insight into their sleeping pattern. The two features, that is, snore detection and sleep detection, are expected to be available on supported Android and Pixel phones as ‘bedside monitoring’ features and they are expected to work on-device in a ‘privacy preserving’ manner. Meaning, all the data collected as a part of these features will be recorded and processed on users’ smartphones without the data ever being transmitted to Google Cloud. Also Read - How to block someone on Google Pay: A step-by-step guide

As far as availability is concerned, it remains unclear if Google will make its cough detection and snore detection features available on both its Pixel phones and all the phones powered by its Android mobile operating system. At the very least, these features are likely to available on Pixel phones first, as it did with its heart rate and respiratory rate detection features, before broadly being available on Android smartphones.

Another possibility that the publication reports is the features being available on the upcoming Nest Tablet, which as per reports is expected to be a smart display docked on top a speaker using pogo pins. That said, Google hasn’t divulged too many details about these features but we will keep an eye out in case it does.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 27, 2022 8:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Your Android phone could soon tracks your snores, coughs
Mobiles
Your Android phone could soon tracks your snores, coughs
Ola Electric responds to accident where front wheel breaks off from the scooter

automobile

Ola Electric responds to accident where front wheel breaks off from the scooter

How to use iPhone's Background Sound feature

How To

How to use iPhone's Background Sound feature

Reliance introduces new JioFi plan at Rs 249 for 30GB data

Telecom

Reliance introduces new JioFi plan at Rs 249 for 30GB data

Cryptocurrencies are worth nothing and should be regulated to protect people, says Chief of prominent bank

News

Cryptocurrencies are worth nothing and should be regulated to protect people, says Chief of prominent bank

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Your Android phone could soon tracks your snores, coughs

Ola Electric responds to accident where front wheel breaks off from the scooter

How to use iPhone's Background Sound feature

Reliance introduces new JioFi plan at Rs 249 for 30GB data

Cryptocurrencies are worth nothing and should be regulated to protect people, says Chief of prominent bank

What is Predator spyware and how can you protect yourself

Vivo X80 Pro: Can you overlook iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22 Plus which costs almost similar?

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000

How to Use Instagram baby sound and love filter tutorial

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX OB34 Update: इस तरह फ्री में पाएं Red Custom Room Card, जानें कैसे करें इसका यूज

Google Pixel और Android फोन में आ रहा जबरदस्त हेल्थ फीचर! सोते हुए खांसी और खर्राटों पर रखेगा नजर

JioFi ने लॉन्च किए 3 नए पोस्टपेड रिचार्ज प्लान, फ्री मिलेगा JioFi 4G पोर्टेबल हॉटस्पॉट

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Review: मिड-रेंज में मजबूत दावेदार

OTT Releases: KGF-2 से लेकर Stranger Things Season 4 तक... इस हफ्ते आ रहा है बहुत कुछ

Latest Videos

New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details

News

New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details
Twitter launched

News

Twitter launched "Twitter Create" mini site to promote monetization opportunities for creators
Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro break shows Apple's next lead iPhone in its most detailed look, To now more watch the video

News

Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro break shows Apple's next lead iPhone in its most detailed look, To now more watch the video
BGR Talks: Vickram Bedi Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India Market

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Vickram Bedi Senior Director – Personal Systems, HP India Market

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999