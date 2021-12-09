comscore Google releases Android 12L Beta 1: Eligible devices, what's new and more
Google releases Android 12L Beta 1: Eligible devices, what's new and more

Google just released its Android 12L Beta 1 for Pixel smartphones. Here we will be taking a look at everything that the new operating system has to offer.

Android 12L

(Image: Google)

Google is October released the latest Android 12 mobile operating system, which was shortly followed by an Android 12L developer preview. The new Android 12L is meant to be a feature-drop update, which brings in several optimizations and improvements for foldable smartphones and large screen devices. The company has now released the first Android 12L Beta for its Pixel smartphones. Also Read - Tech giants Google, Microsoft are hiring in India: How to apply, check eligibility, and more details

As of now, Android 12L does not bring much change, aside from a shift in the layout of multiple system interfaces. Here we will be taking a look at everything that the new Android 12L Beta has to offer. Also Read - How to share your real-time location with your family using Google Maps

Android 12L Beta 1: Eligible devices

Before we get to check what is new with Android 12L Beta 1, here’s a list of all supported devices: Also Read - Unable to transfer contact list from Android to your new iPhone? Here are a few simple ways

  • Google Pixel 3a
  • Google Pixel 3a XL
  • Google Pixel 4
  • Google Pixel 4 XL
  • Google Pixel 4a
  • Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • Google Pixel 5
  • Google Pixel 5a
  • Google Pixel 6
  • Google Pixel 6 Pro

While the beta is live for all these smartphones, we do not recommend you install it on your primary smartphone, considering that there will be a lot of bugs and issues that need ironing out.

What’s new

The first major change is the layout and UI changes with a focus on large screen devices. Apart from this, the beta brings in the finalized APIs for API level 32, along with updated build tools and system images.

With the beta, Google has also improved Android’s compatibility mode, bringing in visual and stability improvements.

On large screen devices with screens bigger than 600dp, Android 12L will show a new two-column layout. Initially, the two-column layout will be reflected in the notification shade, lock screen, settings, and other system surfaces.

Android 12L also brings in a redesigned Taskbar meant for large-screen devices. The new taskbar brings in pinned apps for quick access and enables a more seamless multitasking experience, with features like drag and drop, split-screen, and more.

  • Published Date: December 9, 2021 8:12 PM IST

