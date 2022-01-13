Google still working on a the Pixel Fold, hints new Android 12L beta

Earlier reports have suggested that Google had cancelled its much awaited Pixel Fold smartphone even before it was announced. However, it seems as if the company is continuing to work on the rumoured foldable smartphone. The latest hint about the company still working on the foldable comes with the release of the second beta version of Android 12L, which has been designed for larger-screen smartphones. Also Read - What coloured lights on your Amazon Echo, Google Nest smart speaker mean

The second beta version of Android 12L as spotted by 9to5Google includes new animations that detail the setup of a foldable phone, including network setup and SIM insertion. Also Read - How to delete Gpay account from lost or stolen Android phone

The two animations: one with the foldable closed, and another with it open, showcase a wide display instead of a tall one, similar to the Oppo Find N. The animations apart from the display size, do not reveal any port or button locations apart from the volume rocker, which will supposedly be placed at the lower half of the right side of the phone. Also Read - Google to reveal Android 13 soon: List of features that Android smartphone users may get

According to a separate report, Google has placed an order with Samsung Display for foldable OLED panels of size 7.6-inches. This is the same size display used on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

According to code found in an Android 12 preview, the Google Pixel Fold will come sporting the same modem used inside of the Pixel 6 series of smartphones, which means that the device could be powered by the company’s own custom Tensor chipset.

Google with the Android 12L second beta has fixed some issues found on the first beta version like the clock on the lock screen not being centred. Another issue that has been fixed with the update is where all of the recent apps in the recent apps view appear as a black image with an “App isn’t available” message. The update also bundles the January security patch.