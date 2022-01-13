comscore Google still working on a the Pixel Fold, hints new Android 12L beta
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Google still working on a the Pixel Fold, hints new Android 12L beta
News

Google still working on a the Pixel Fold, hints new Android 12L beta

Mobiles

The second beta version of Android 12L as spotted by 9to5Google includes new animations that detail the setup of a foldable phone, including network setup and SIM insertion.

z-fold

(Representational Image)

Earlier reports have suggested that Google had cancelled its much awaited Pixel Fold smartphone even before it was announced. However, it seems as if the company is continuing to work on the rumoured foldable smartphone. The latest hint about the company still working on the foldable comes with the release of the second beta version of Android 12L, which has been designed for larger-screen smartphones. Also Read - What coloured lights on your Amazon Echo, Google Nest smart speaker mean

The second beta version of Android 12L as spotted by 9to5Google includes new animations that detail the setup of a foldable phone, including network setup and SIM insertion. Also Read - How to delete Gpay account from lost or stolen Android phone

The two animations: one with the foldable closed, and another with it open, showcase a wide display instead of a tall one, similar to the Oppo Find N. The animations apart from the display size, do not reveal any port or button locations apart from the volume rocker, which will supposedly be placed at the lower half of the right side of the phone. Also Read - Google to reveal Android 13 soon: List of features that Android smartphone users may get

According to a separate report, Google has placed an order with Samsung Display for foldable OLED panels of size 7.6-inches. This is the same size display used on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

According to code found in an Android 12 preview, the Google Pixel Fold will come sporting the same modem used inside of the Pixel 6 series of smartphones, which means that the device could be powered by the company’s own custom Tensor chipset.

Google with the Android 12L second beta has fixed some issues found on the first beta version like the clock on the lock screen not being centred. Another issue that has been fixed with the update is where all of the recent apps in the recent apps view appear as a black image with an “App isn’t available” message. The update also bundles the January security patch.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 13, 2022 10:07 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

57000

Buy Now
Android 7.1 Nougat
Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core 2.15GHz Processor
12.3 MP with f2.0 Aperture, LED flash, Phase detection auto-focus, laser auto-focus

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to block someone on LinkedIn without them getting to know
How To
How to block someone on LinkedIn without them getting to know
Google still working on a the Pixel Fold, hints new Android 12L beta

Mobiles

Google still working on a the Pixel Fold, hints new Android 12L beta

The most expensive NFTs ever sold: From a collage to a digital avatar

Photo Gallery

The most expensive NFTs ever sold: From a collage to a digital avatar

The most expensive NFTs ever sold: From a collage to a digital avatar

Photo Gallery

The most expensive NFTs ever sold: From a collage to a digital avatar

Here's how your regular PC/Laptop can fulfill your pro gamer dream

Photo Gallery

Here's how your regular PC/Laptop can fulfill your pro gamer dream

Here's how your regular PC/Laptop can fulfill your pro gamer dream

Photo Gallery

Here's how your regular PC/Laptop can fulfill your pro gamer dream

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Features

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

How to block someone on LinkedIn without them getting to know

Google still working on a the Pixel Fold, hints new Android 12L beta

Moto Tab G70 with 2K display, 7,700mAh battery launched: Price, features

Assembly Elections 2022: Twitter takes new initiatives like Reminders, Quiz to educate voters

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

RCS messaging changes how we text but Apple is still evading it

Using Mamaearth products? Scammers are trying to steal your money with this trick

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google still working on a the Pixel Fold, hints new Android 12L beta

Mobiles

Google still working on a the Pixel Fold, hints new Android 12L beta
Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Features

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means
How to use Google Meet s live translated caption feature

How To

How to use Google Meet s live translated caption feature
Google launches second-gen Nest Hub smart display in India

News

Google launches second-gen Nest Hub smart display in India
How to delete Gpay account from lost or stolen Android phone

How To

How to delete Gpay account from lost or stolen Android phone

हिंदी समाचार

7700mAh बैटरी और 4GB RAM के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Moto Tab G70, जानें कितनी है कीमत

इन 2 तरीकों से डिलीट कर सकते हैं एंड्रॉयड फोन से Gmail अकाउंट, जानें कौन सा है ज्यादा आसान

5 राज्यों के चुनाव के लिए Twitter ने की धांसू तैयारी, यूजर्स को मिलेगी इलेक्शन की रियल टाइम डिटेल्स

पबजी न्यू स्टेट के नए सीजन के सर्वाइवल पास से लेकर रिवॉर्ड की हर जानकारी

Garena Free Fire Free Reward Today (13 January): आज फ्री पाएं बंडल, स्किन और बैकपैक समेत कई रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे

Latest Videos

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14
Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price
How to delete an email after sending it on Gmail | How to recall an email in Gmail

News

How to delete an email after sending it on Gmail | How to recall an email in Gmail

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
News
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
How to block someone on LinkedIn without them getting to know

How To

How to block someone on LinkedIn without them getting to know
Google still working on a the Pixel Fold, hints new Android 12L beta

Mobiles

Google still working on a the Pixel Fold, hints new Android 12L beta
Moto Tab G70 with 2K display, 7,700mAh battery launched: Price, features

News

Moto Tab G70 with 2K display, 7,700mAh battery launched: Price, features
Assembly Elections 2022: Twitter takes new initiatives like Reminders, Quiz to educate voters

Apps

Assembly Elections 2022: Twitter takes new initiatives like Reminders, Quiz to educate voters

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers