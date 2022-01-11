Google to reveal Android 13 soon: List of features that Android smartphone users may get

Google is currently working on developing its next mobile operating system, Android 13. While we do not expect Google to release its Android 13 previews for another month, some features of the upcoming version have already been spotted in development. These changes include audio-related changes, a new QR code feature and more. Here, we will be taking a look at everything we know about the upcoming Android 13 mobile operating system. Also Read - Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 update new timeline revealed: Check when your device will get it

Redesigned audio output picker

According to a report by Android Police, Google will be releasing a redesigned audio output picker menu along with Android 13. The feature will continue to work in the same way as before, but the button for it in the media player seems to be removed. New volume slider buttons have been added, which are now more bubble-shaped. Now, the selected audio device will be highlighted with a checkmark while other devices will remain greyed out. Also Read - Google executive clarifies that Android does not want iMessages from Apple

App languages

Google with Android 13 is looking to release a new feature codenamed ‘Panlingual’, which will allow users to define language settings on a per-app basis. Thus allowing users to interact with the UI in a global language and in different languages with different apps according to their comfort. The feature will be made available as a new ‘App languages’ option within the ‘Languages & input’ settings, which can be accessed from within the ‘App info’ setting. Also Read - First Huawei, Now Google: No more Pixel smartphones in the US?

Runtime permission for Notifications

Google to tackle notification spam is looking to introduce its new runtime permission “POST_NOTIFICATIONS” feature. With this feature users will be given an option to opt-in for notifications, making it a voluntary choice for all. Users will be allowed to choose if an app can send them notifications or not in a similar fashion to how they choose to allow other runtime permissions like Location and Camera.

The Android Resource Economy

The Android Resource Economy or TARE will focus on energy-use management with the feature working through AlarmManager and JobScheduler policies. TARE will also introduce the “Android Resource Credits” feature, which will limit how many tasks an app can schedule depending on the battery level and the needs of the app.

Lock screen clock layout

Android 13 will bring in a new toggle for the layout of the clock on the lock screen. With this feature, users will be able to retain the single-line layout of the clock persistently.

Improved QR code scanning

With Android 13, Google will add a toggle to allow access to the QR Scanner from the lock screen. According to the Android Police report, the feature could be a shortcut to a dedicated QR-recognizing camera mode or just an easy to scan QR code feature. Android 13 will also get a QR code Quick Settings tile to access the feature.

Media tap-to-transfer

The Media tap-to-transfer feature will display chip notifications with some contextually useful information when a user is playing media on their smartphone, and it gets closer to a receiver device. You can then transfer the media file to the device to play, and once you are done, you can undo the transfer.