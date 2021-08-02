Google is planning to make a change for some of the Android users. Starting September 27, it won’t allow people who are using a smartphone with Android version 2.3.7 or lower. If you aren’t able to place this Android version, this is the last version of Gingerbread and is almost 10 years old. Also Read - Google Play Store announces blanket ban on Sugar Daddy apps over sexual content

If people try to sign in on a phone with Gingerbread or lower, they will see username or passwords errors. Here are all details we have.

Google ending support for really old Android phones

This will refrain people from using the popular Google apps such as YouTube, Gmail, and Google Maps. If you are still on Android 2.3.7 or lower and want to avoid the hassle, you need to ensure that your phone is updated to Android version 3.0 or above.

Google’s support page reads, “As part of our ongoing efforts to keep our users safe, Google will no longer allow sign-in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower starting September 27, 2021.”

If your smartphone can’t be upgraded, you can still log into your Google account via its web browser, which will allow you to use some of the Google services. This can be done by heading to myaccount.google.com to access the Google account and mail.google.com for Gmail.

But, it would make more sense to upgrade to a newer smartphone to keeping getting timely software updates and security patches.

Google says it’s doing this to keep users safe and since it has stopped providing software updates for Android 2.3 or lower, it becomes unsafe for users to keep using the same version. This change can finally help people upgrade the OS version or the phone.

While not many people would be sticking to an obsolete version of Android, chances are that there might be a significant number. If you are one of them, it would be safe to make the desired changes before September is upon us; we have some time on our hands.